Best Buy filter coffee machines
Best Buy filter coffee machines are quick, quiet and deliver an outstanding brew. This page shows you which models aced our expert tests.
When you look at a filter coffee machine in a shop, you have no way of telling whether it makes brews that are rich and flavoursome or insipid and unappetising. At Which?, we've tested a range of different types of filter coffee machines to help you find one that makes a fuss-free and flavoursome brew.
- Our coffee tasting expert rates the coffee made by each machine to ensure your mornings don't get off to a bad start with a disappointing drink
- We uncover the filter coffee machines that are a hassle to use and a nightmare to clean up, saving you time and effort
- Find out how much you need to spend to get an excellent filter coffee machine - we've found Best Buys that brew better coffee than models that are over five times more expensive
Sign up today for a £1 Which? trial and access all our expert reviews of the latest filter coffee machines. Already a member? Log in to see our extensive filter coffee machine reviews.
How we uncover the best filter coffee machines
We carry out nearly 100 tests and assessments on every filter coffee machine that comes through the Which? test lab, so that you can be sure you'll get a great coffee, time after time. Our Best Buys make great tasting coffee, work quickly and quietly, and won't have you constantly referring the instruction manual.
- Coffee: Our coffee tasting expert, Giles Hilton, a member of the Speciality Coffee Association, tastes the coffee made by each machine and gives his expert opinion on the appearance, aroma and flavour of the brew.
- Temperature: Nobody likes a lukewarm coffee. Our lab experts check that each machine dispenses piping hot coffee, and how long it stays warm for after brewing.
- Speed: We measure how long it takes for each filter coffee machine to dispense six cups of coffee - the quickest can do this in around five minutes, but some models take close to nine.
Filter coffee machine reviews you can trust
We've tested filter coffee machines from popular brands including DeLonghi, KitchenAid and Russell Hobbs - as well as own-brand models from Argos, Currys and Lakeland - and we've discovered that spending more doesn't guarantee you a better machine.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
Try a £1 trial membership, and you'll receive access to all our online content and get Which? magazine delivered to your door. You can also phone our Which? Legal Service and personal finance experts for one-to-one help, plus you'll get access to Which? Local, where members share recommendations for the best services in your area.