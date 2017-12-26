How to buy the best Fitbit fitness tracker
By Hannah Walsh
Our tests have found some brilliant Fitbit fitness trackers, but they’ve also revealed Fitbit trackers that aren’t up to scratch. Read on to find out more.
From a cheap and cheerful £40 clip-on fitness tracker to a £300 smartwatch, the Fitbit Ionic, Fitbit offers plenty of choice. Whether you want a simple tracker to accurately log your steps, or something more advanced with a heart-rate monitor and smart notifications, there’s a device suited to you.
But, we’ve found some Fitbit activity trackers that lagged behind when it came to the accuracy of the tracking. We’ve uncovered some Fitbit devices that reported double the number of calories burned - meaning you’ll have burnt half as many calories as you think.
The best Fitbit fitness tracker for you
Our tough tests put each fitness tracker through its paces. We check the accuracy of step, distance, calorie and heart-rate tracking in different scenarios. This ranges from a routine of daily tasks such as loading or unloading the dishwasher and carrying the shopping, to more strenuous activities. This means we can tell you which fitness trackers accurately measure your steps, and which don’t.
Our testers even don a face mask linked to a gas analysis system, so we can assess the number of calories they’re burning. And we don’t stop there. We know a tracker will be useless if it’s so uncomfortable you’re reluctant to wear it, so we assess how comfortable each one is during exercise and for daily life.
We’ve put several Fitbit trackers through their paces in our lab tests – if the product you're looking for isn't in the table above then head over to our Fitbit fitness tracker reviews.