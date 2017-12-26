How to buy the best Fitbit fitness tracker

Want to know which fitness trackers topped our tough tests? Click to see our fitness tracker Best Buys.

From a cheap and cheerful £40 clip-on fitness tracker to a £300 smartwatch, the Fitbit Ionic, Fitbit offers plenty of choice. Whether you want a simple tracker to accurately log your steps, or something more advanced with a heart-rate monitor and smart notifications, there’s a device suited to you.

But, we’ve found some Fitbit activity trackers that lagged behind when it came to the accuracy of the tracking. We’ve uncovered some Fitbit devices that reported double the number of calories burned - meaning you’ll have burnt half as many calories as you think.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our recommendations in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, you can get instant access by joining Which?.