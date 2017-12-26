Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

How to buy the best Fitbit fitness tracker

By Hannah Walsh

Our tests have found some brilliant Fitbit fitness trackers, but they’ve also revealed Fitbit trackers that aren’t up to scratch. Read on to find out more.

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

Want to know which fitness trackers topped our tough tests? Click to see our fitness tracker Best Buys

From a cheap and cheerful £40 clip-on fitness tracker to a £300 smartwatch, the Fitbit Ionic, Fitbit offers plenty of choice. Whether you want a simple tracker to accurately log your steps, or something more advanced with a heart-rate monitor and smart notifications, there’s a device suited to you.

But, we’ve found some Fitbit activity trackers that lagged behind when it came to the accuracy of the tracking. We’ve uncovered some Fitbit devices that reported double the number of calories burned - meaning you’ll have burnt half as many calories as you think. 

Only logged-in Which? members can view our recommendations in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, you can get instant access by joining Which?.

Best Fitbit fitness trackers

Typical price £39.00
Which? score 69%
Reviewed Dec 2014
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Comfort:
5 out of 5
Accuracy:
4 out of 5
Type of tracker:
Built in heart rate monitor:

You won’t struggle to stay motivated with this fitness tracker, as it’s full of great tracking options and motivational prompts.

Sign up to reveal product
Already a member?Log in
Lowest price (in stock) £89.00
Which? score 62%
Reviewed Dec 2016
Ease of use:
3 out of 5
Comfort:
4 out of 5
Accuracy:
4 out of 5
Type of tracker:
Built in heart rate monitor:

A built-in heart-rate monitor makes this great for tracking your progress. Is it accurate enough?

Sign up to reveal product
Already a member?Log in
Lowest price (in stock) £97.99
Which? score 60%
Reviewed Jul 2016
Ease of use:
3 out of 5
Comfort:
3 out of 5
Accuracy:
4 out of 5
Type of tracker:
Built in heart rate monitor:

A stylish wrist-worn fitness tracker. But is it a case of style over substance?

Sign up to reveal product
Already a member?Log in

The best Fitbit fitness tracker for you

Our tough tests put each fitness tracker through its paces. We check the accuracy of step, distance, calorie and heart-rate tracking in different scenarios. This ranges from a routine of daily tasks such as loading or unloading the dishwasher and carrying the shopping, to more strenuous activities. This means we can tell you which fitness trackers accurately measure your steps, and which don’t.

Our testers even don a face mask linked to a gas analysis system, so we can assess the number of calories they’re burning. And we don’t stop there. We know a tracker will be useless if it’s so uncomfortable you’re reluctant to wear it, so we assess how comfortable each one is during exercise and for daily life.

We’ve put several Fitbit trackers through their paces in our lab tests – if the product you're looking for isn't in the table above then head over to our Fitbit fitness tracker reviews.

SHARE THIS PAGE

Related products

Garmin

Forerunner 630

Launched: Oct 2016

Reviewed: Nov 2016

Garmin

Fenix 5

Launched: Apr 2016

Reviewed: Jun 2017

Garmin

Forerunner 35

Launched: Oct 2016

Reviewed: May 2017

See all fitness watches and activity trackers
Which? works for you © Which? 2017