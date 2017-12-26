Find out how Champagne from leading supermarkets compares with Laurent-Perrier, Piper Heidsieck and Veuve Clicquot.

Our expert panel taste tested Champagnes from big brands, such as Laurent-Perrier, Piper Heidsieck and Veuve Clicquot, alongside supermarkets' own labels. We've found fantastic fizz for your festive table, including three Best Buy Champagnes that impressed with their elegant style and balance.

15bottles of Champagne were taste-tested by our panel

The three Best Buy Champagnes for Christmas 2017 are: Veuve Cliquot Yellow Label NV Champagne (£39, 83%), Waitrose Blanc de Noirs Brut NV Champagne (£21.99, 82%) and Laurent-Perrier La Cuvée Brut NV Champagne (£35, 81%).

Only logged in Which? members can view the results and tasting notes in the table below plus our wine expert's tips on the best wines to pair with everything from turkey to pudding for your Christmas dinner and beyond.

If you're not yet a member, you’ll see an alphabetically ordered list of all the Champagnes we tested. Sign up for a Which? trial to get instant access.

Champagne Retailer Name Price Tasting notes Score Aldi Aldi Veuve Monsigny Champagne Brut NV £10.99 Asda Asda Extra Special Premier Cru Champagne Brut £19 Co-op Co-op Les Pionniers NV champagne £16.99 Lidl Lidl Champagne AOP Brut Comte de Senneval NV £9.99 M&S M&S Charles Beaufort Champagne £35 Morrisons Morrisons The Best Champagne Brut £19 Sainsbury's Sainsbury's Taste the Difference NV Champagne £18 Spar Spar Marquis Belrive £17.50 Tesco Tesco finest Premier Cru Champagne NV £19 Various Lanson Black Label Brut Champagne £32 Various Laurent-Perrier La Cuvée Brut NV Champagne £35 Various Moët & Chandon Brut Imperial Non Vintage Champagne £34 Various Piper Heidsieck Brut Non Vintage Champagne £29.99 Various Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Ponsardin NV Champagne £39 Waitrose Waitrose Blanc de Noirs Brut NV Champagne £21.99 Table notes: Prices correct at time of publication in November 2017

How we taste test champagne

We disguised all of the bottles before they were chilled, and they were tasted by a panel of wine experts using International Standards Organisation (ISO) wine glasses. Each expert tried the wines in a different order. They then discussed their tasting notes, agreed on a score for each bottle and decided which ones deserved to be Best Buys. Below, you can watch a timelapse video from our busy day of Christmas drinks taste testing.

Our experts were looking for character, depth and complexity and, according to our panel, you should be able to taste ‘yeast and nuttiness’ in good Champagne.

This year our wine experts were: Sarah Abbott, Master of Wine, Swirl and Savour wine events founder, co-chairmen of the International Wine Challenge co-chair; Oz Clarke, award-winning wine writer, speaker and broadcaster; Helen McGinn, wine taster, author and international wine judge; Kathryn McWhirter, author, writer and translator (mainly about wine); and Charles Metcalfe, author, wine and food speaker and co-chairman of the International Wine Challenge (IWC)

Best prosecco

Prosecco is a popular alternative to Champagne, and there are plenty of bottles on supermarket shelves – but we’ve found that not all are equal. This year, our expert panel popped the corks of 11 bottles of prosecco from leading supermarkets, ranging from £7 up to £12.

Each prosecco was disguised before being chilled and blind taste tested by our expert panel. We uncovered one sparkling Best Buy prosecco that impressed our experts with pear and white peach flavours, and a 'lovely fizz'.

To find out which fizz impressed our panel, head over to our Best prosecco page.

How to taste and serve Champagne

Wines to serve with your Christmas dinner

Watch our video to find out what our experts are looking for in Champagne, and get top tips for opening the bottle without wasting a drop.

For our expert recommendations on the hearty reds to serve with your Christmas feast, head over to our best winter reds page. We've included 11 bottles from leading supermarkets, with some budget-friendly options under £6. And, we’ve got something for everyone – from rich, deep reds to pair with your turkey to the perfect plonk for relaxing in front of a Christmas film.

Which? members can log in now to view our member exclusive video on the drinks to serve with different Christmas foods, from mince pies through to Christmas turkey and the final flourish of Christmas pudding, recommended by our expert Charles Metcalfe.