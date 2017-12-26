Freestanding cookers jargon buster

C

Catalytic liners

These rough surfaces inside the oven are designed to catch, absorb and break down food spills. When you use your oven at around 200°C or higher, the food spills get burned away. All you should need to do is brush away some ashes.

Note that catalytic liners will only clean the parts of the oven they are attached to – they are most commonly found on the sides, but there are some ovens that have catalytic liners on the back or ceiling.

Ceramic hob

Ceramic hobs work thanks to radiant heat generated by heating elements underneath the glass surface. These warm up and transfer heat to the selected cooking zone. Ceramic hobs are very easy to clean.