Best Buy freestanding cookers

Any cooker that meets our stringent Best Buy benchmark will have proved itself in the Which? test lab: it will have an accurate oven that cooks food evenly, a decent hob that can boil quickly as well as simmer gently, and a grill that will brown what's below to perfection.

A cooker that doesn't make the grade may leave you with half-baked or overbaked results and have you frustrated every time you use it. Go for a Which? Best Buy model to enjoy stress-free cooking.

We record how quickly the main oven heats up and how accurately it maintains cooking temperatures, so you can be sure that, come dinner time, you won't be left with burnt offerings or undercooked food.

We only measure the actual space that you can use inside your oven, rather than the total volume you see on manufacturers’ sites, and we test what you'll realistically get inside by trying to fit in a large fake turkey and a tray of roast potatoes together.

We check if the hob can quickly boil a panful of water and also how it gets on with simmering gently, so you won't have to hover over it when making your breakfast porridge or a delicate sauce for your supper.

How we uncover the best cookers

We test all types of freestanding cookers at the Which? test lab, including electric, gas and dual fuel models, plus those with single and double ovens. As well as actually cooking with the cookers, we also check how easy each one is to use. This includes those key things that are important to cooks, such as how clear the markings are, what the visibility into the oven is like and the ease of setting any programmable features. We check what the grill's like to use and whether the hob has plenty of space if you are using all cooking areas at the same time.

We put trays of shortbread in the oven to measure how evenly heat is distributed throughout the oven cavity. We also bake a large sponge cake to see if the oven can maintain a steady supply of heat - and guarantee you lots of happy birthdays.

On the hob we record how quickly the burners bring a pan of water to the boil and also how gentle they are when simmering rice pudding.

We cover the whole grill pan with white crustless bread which lets us see how far and how evenly heat spreads.

Cookers from the biggest cooker brands on the market – including AEG, Belling, Hotpoint, Indesit and Zanussi – are tested in the Which? lab. We've discovered that sometimes even the best-known brands don't always come up with the goods.

Which? is independent – we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.

