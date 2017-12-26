Top five best freestanding cookers

Please note that the best gas cooker (New World NW550TSIDLM) was tested to a different test programme so isn't directly comparable with the other cookers.

Why our cooker reviews are better

When setting your oven to pre-heat, you reasonably expect that it will hit the set temperature accurately. But many cookers miss the mark, veering away from your chosen temperature by as much as 40°C. To help you avoid buying a cooker that will leave you with half-baked cakes or overly charred chicken, we record how closely each oven reaches and sticks to a set temperature. We also time how quickly it takes them to get there, to single out the ones that won't require you waiting around forever.

We also look at things you'll encounter in everyday use, such as how easy the settings are to manage, how clear the markings are and whether you have a clear view into the oven while your food is cooking. We test the usable oven space in each cooker to give you an idea of how much you can actually fit in the oven. We think this is a more useful measure than the manufacturer's stated capacity, which includes the whole internal area and can't all be used for cooking.

Our expert baking, grilling and cooking tests

To test how evenly each oven cooks, we bake a tray of shortbread. This delicate bake clearly shows how effective the cooker is at spreading heat evenly throughout the oven cavity. Ovens that leave pale parts or burnt corners get marked down in our tests, while those that turn shortbread an even golden brown across the whole tray get top marks. We also bake a large sponge cake. If it's well risen and evenly browned, it gets a high score, but flat, sunken or unevenly baked cakes lose points.

For grilling, we cut the crusts off white bread and cover the grill pan with them, to see how far and how evenly the grill spreads its heat. We also test how rapidly each hob will heat up a panful of water from 15°C to 90°C. Quick hobs take less than five minutes, but the slowest will keep you waiting three times as long. Best Buy hobs also excel at the other end of the scale, allowing you to simmer delicate ingredients.

