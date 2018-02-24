Best small fridges 2018

Fire-risk fridges and safety

At Which? we aim to recommend the best products for you to buy. With this in mind, we continually monitor and vary the assessments that underpin our reviews, to take account of changing standards and areas of concern.

We’ve raised concerns about the safety of more than 250 fridges, freezers and fridge-freezers currently on sale in the UK. These models have non-flame-retardant plastic backing, which could create a fire risk in people’s homes because of its potential to accelerate the spread of fire.

We no longer recommend you buy a refrigerator with this type of backing. And no product with this backing is eligible for our Which? Best Buy recommendation.

Watch our fire video to see how much more quickly fire spreads in a fridge with a non-flame-retardant plastic backing.

Why Which? small-fridge reviews are better

Our rigorous, independent testing means we can confidently separate the good from the bad.

We check how well the fridge chills, using gel packs to simulate food and recording the time it takes for each fridge to cool the packs down. Doing so, we can find the fridges that sufficiently start chilling your food the moment you close the door.

Our experts also assess the thermostat. Our top-scoring fridges will exactly reach the desired temperature and then stay at that temperature. But we find some thermostats controls are way off the mark, meaning your food could go off before its use-by date.

Noise levels, ease of use and how simple it is to clean are also taken into consideration when we give our overall score.

Buying the best small fridge for you

Here are four things to consider when choosing a small fridge:

Type

First decide whether you want a freestanding or an integrated model. This might depend on the space you have or your kitchen's layout.

Freestanding fridges are typically cheaper and there are a wider range of options. However, integrated fridges are hidden and tend to run more quietly. If you don’t have a freezer, then a fridge with an ice box compartment can be useful.

Storage

Manufacturers measure a fridge's volume with all the shelves, drawers and door racks taken out. When we test fridges, we leave everything in place and measure the space you can actually use for storing food.

Make sure you check the capacity sizes in our reviews, so you can be sure they will be enough room for your weekly shop.

Climate class

Check the fridge you want has the correct climate class for your needs. For instance, fridges that you plan to store in a colder location, such as a larder or conservatory, will need to be able to work properly in temperatures below 16 degrees.

The class will be shown in letters. We’ve listed the letters against the temperatures they are built for:

10-32°C: SN

16-32°C: N

16-38°C: ST

16-43°C: T

Features

Quick-chill functions, ice dispensers and bottle racks are all extras that are available with certain models – and not always at a cost. Some may also have humidity controls, which can help lock in moisture to keep some vegetables fresher for longer.

Others have adjustable shelves and door racks that are helpful if you need to fit larger items in the fridge.

Your fridge is turned on all day, working hard to keep your food fresh. But how much is it costing you? Use our handy calculator to find out the real cost of your fridge over the years and find out the most energy efficient fridges.