How to grow potatoes

Which potatoes to buy

Although any potato will grow and produce a crop, even sprouting ones from the back of the larder, it's best to buy 'seed potatoes' from a garden centre or by mail order. When Which? Gardening compared growing seed potatoes with ones from the supermarket, we found that supermarket potatoes aren't worth growing. They sprout poorly, there's less choice of variety, the variety you want won't necessarily be available at the right time, you'll get a lower yield and poorer quality, there may be disease problems and it's not necessarily cheaper.

Seed potatoes are traditionally sold by weight. A 1kg bag will provide at least 10 tubers - fine for an allotment but too many for a small garden. Look for garden centres that sell small quantities or individual tubers.

Varieties are usually divided into categories according to the speed they produce edible potatoes:

Early potatoes are the quickest to crop and are usually dug fresh and eaten before the skins harden. These are referred to as 'new potatoes' in late June and July.

Second early potatoes are next, from July into August, and include the waxy 'salad potatoes'. Dig these up as required through the summer.

Maincrop potatoes are usually left in the ground until the tops die off and the tubers' skins have set in late summer/early autumn. Dig them up in one go and store them for winter use. Early maincrops will not store much beyond Christmas, so use these first. Late maincrops will take you into spring.