The five easiest vegetables to grow

The easiest way to enjoy vegetables that are chemical-free, fresh as possible and without any packaging is to grow your own. And the only distance they will travel is from your garden to your plate.

Growing your own is much simpler than you might expect. To get started, all you need is a couple of pots or a patch of soil and you can make a contribution to your family's five-a-day portions of fruit and veg.

We've picked five of the easiest and most rewarding veg to start off with. They will hardly take up any room in the garden but will give you a delicious supply of fresh produce.