Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Food supplements you don't need

By Joanna Pearl

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

We've found that some popular supplements and their ingredients don't have any proven health benefits. Are you wasting money?

Food supplement pills

 

In a Which? survey of 2,100 UK adults, a third told us they regularly take supplements and as a nation we spend around £385m a year on them. The most popular food supplements are multivitamins, glucosamine supplements for joint health and probiotic tablets and drinks. To find out which of these could be a waste of your money, log in or sign up for a £1 trial.

SHARE THIS PAGE
Which? works for you © Which? 2017