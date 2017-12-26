Best hearing aid providers overview

Hearing aid providers rated for service, facilities and the products they offer. Discover which providers topped our poll of hearing aid wearers.

Click to watch our hearing aid buying guide video below and find out what you need to know about choosing a hearing aid before you part with any money.

Getting a hearing aid is not just a one-off transaction - regular aftercare and check-ups means that your relationship with your hearing aid provider can last for years.

To help you find the best provider, we surveyed more than 568 Which? members about their experiences buying a hearing aid from high street retailers including Boots Hearing Care, Amplifon, Specsavers Hearcare and Hidden Hearing.

We asked hearing aid customers about the range of products they were offered, hearing aid prices, customer service and facilities at the UK's biggest hearing aid retailers.

Best and worst hearing aid retailers rated Brand Appointments/waiting Products/pricing Staff/service Facilities Customer score 83% 75% 68% 67% 65% 60% Table notes

Scores and ratings are based on an online survey conducted in September 2016 of 638 Which? members who had bought a hearing aid from Amplifon, Boots, Hidden Hearing, local independents, Scrivens and Specsavers within the previous five years.

Customer score is a combination of overall satisfaction and the likelihood that the person would recommend the provider they used to a friend.

Star ratings: appointments/waiting is based on ease of booking follow-up appointments and time spent waiting to be seen; products and pricing is based on the range of hearing aids offered, transparency of pricing and suitability of hearing aids; staff and service rates the professionalism and knowledge of staff, clarity of verbal and written information, customer service, and handling of questions and concerns; facilities rates the retailer's cleanliness and comfort, level of privacy provided.

Getting a hearing aid: your experiences

While most people use the NHS for their hearing care, our survey also looked in detail at those who have their hearing test and pay privately for hearing care.

To find out how the NHS compares, visit our guide to the NHS versus private hearing aid providers. Half (48%) of the customers who could remember were seen in less than a week, and a further third (34%) between one and two weeks.

Most hearing aids are bought from Boots Hearing Care, Specsavers or a local independent retailer - the table above shows which shops are rated best and worst by Which? members.

Most hearing aid users wear an aid all the time when they're awake, but 41% choose to wear them less often than that, either for shorter periods during the day or only on certain occasions - when socialising or watching TV, for example.

How much do hearing aids cost?

Although it's possible to buy hearing aids for as little as £100, most people who buy privately pay significantly more. Go to our hearing aid prices guide to find out how much the big retailers told us they charge for different types of hearing aid.

Why does it matter where I buy my hearing aid from?

If you decide to buy hearing aids privately, it's crucial to choose a trusted retailer to increase your chances of getting the best hearing aid for you. The difference between a good and a bad hearing aid is not usually the device itself, since most hearing aids come from just a handful of manufacturers. It's more to do with the professional fit and service given by the provider.

It can take time to fit and adjust a hearing aid correctly. Without a patient and attentive fitting service, you could get frustrated and give up on your aid, consigning it to the back of a drawer forever.