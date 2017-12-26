From basic Ikea to Stokke Tripp Trapp: high chair types explained

High chairs should all do one most important thing – keep your little one safe and secure while he or she begins to explore the wonderful world of weaning. But do you only need to spend around a tenner on a basic high chair, such as the Ikea Antilop, or is it worth splashing out close to £300 for a convertible high chair, such as the Stokke Steps, which can last your child from birth up to his or her teens?

Buy the right high chair and you'll make the transition to weaning a far more enjoyable experience for you and your baby. Make the wrong decision and you could be stuck with a high chair that's a nightmare to get your child in and out of, tips over really easily, traps little fingers and is impossible to wipe clean from baby puree.

Which? tests every high chair for safety, ease of use, assembly and cleaning.

Choose the high chair type that's right for you from all the different types and budgets below. Then browse our high chair Best Buys.