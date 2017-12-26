How to buy the best high chair

What high chair features should I look out for?

Harness

It goes without saying that you should secure your baby in the high chair at all times and never leave him or her unattended. Most high chairs will come with a five-point harness, but some will come with a lap strap. Most will also come with a solid crotch bar (also known as a pommel) to help stop your baby slipping forward out of the chair. This is especially useful if you want a removable tray, so you can move the high chair close to the dining table.

A decent five-point harness, properly adjusted and fitted, will prevent your wriggly baby from trying to stand up or climb out.

High chair tray

As a general rule, our tests prove the bigger the tray, the better. Some trays come with places to hold a sippy cup, while others come with dual-layers – making cleaning up much easier as you just remove the top layer to wipe it down. Watch out for places where raisins could hide or Bolognese can be squished into, all of which can make cleaning a real pain.

A tray that's adjustable and detachable is a really useful feature to look out for, as it will allow your baby plenty of extra space in the high chair as he or she grows. A removable tray can also be handy because without the tray in place you can push the high chair up to the dining room table so your little one can join you at dinner rather than being further away.

High chair padding and comfort

Most high chairs come with a lot of padding. This makes the high chair more comfy for your baby – but makes more work for you when it comes to cleaning. Save yourself as much scrubbing time as possible by opting for a high chair with as few seams, creases and crevices in the upholstery as possible. Watch out for textured fabrics or those which say hand-wash only. Our advice is to choose a model that's wipe-clean, or comes with machine-washable covers.

Adjustability

A high chair that's easy to adjust makes mealtimes a lot simpler. We test and rate each high chair for how easy it is to use on a day-to-day basis, but we still recommend getting hands-on with a high chair in a shop to see how it feels before you buy, as you'll be using it a lot.

Have a go at adjusting the tray, undoing the buckle on the harness and folding up the seat. You're likely to repeat these actions more than once a day – with a wriggly child in the seat – so it's essential to pick one that you find easy to use and that won't become annoying.

Folding high chairs

Not all high chairs fold up for easier storage, so if you're lacking in space at home to keep one out all the time, it's worth choosing a high chair that folds down easily and with minimal effort. Some can also stand independently when folded (rather than having to be propped against a wall).

With some high chairs, you have to remove the tray before you fold it, which can become annoying if you're going to have to do this several times a day, although some have handy spots on the frame where you can store the tray when it's not in use.

Ease of cleaning

Let's face it, weaning is a messy business, regardless of whether you opt for baby-led weaning or go for purees. Some high chairs have multiple nooks and crannies where your little one is just waiting to squish Bolognese into or where you'll find raisins weeks later.

All the high chairs we test have Bolognese and banana smeared onto them and granulated sugar spread around the seat – so we get a good idea where dirt and food debris will end up.

Find out more about how we test high chairs.