Which? Don't Buy High Chairs

High chair reviews you can trust

We ask parents and their children to test high chairs from the biggest brands, including Stokke, Joie, Chicco and Graco, to ensure they are practical to use and suitable for your lifestyle. We rate how easy each high chair is to assemble, settle your baby into securely, fold and unfold, move, store and adjust, so you can easily compare the pros and cons of different models. Most importantly, we also check safety.

Our lab experts check the construction of the chair, looking out for any shoddy finishing, sharp edges, finger traps and choking hazards.

We run tests to check strength and durability on the most important parts of the chair, such as the locking mechanism for folding high chairs, the tray and the harness.

We use a test dummy to simulate a child and check the stability of a chair by pushing it forward, rearward and sideways to see if it might topple over.

Feeding trays and footrests are tested for strength and durability. We drop the trays to see if they crack or break, and apply a weight to the footrest to replicate a toddler standing up in the high chair. We've seen some footrests fail at 10kg, which is the weight of a one year old.

If a high chair can't survive our tests, we'll have serious doubts about its ability as a safe and suitable product when you get it home and start using it with your baby or toddler. We do not consider the cost of an item when awarding it a score, as we believe, particularly when it comes to products designed for use by children, that the most important factor is that it does its job, and it does it well.

Which? is independent – we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.

Choose the best high chair for you and your baby and avoid the ones that have been marked as a Don't Buy by reading our expert high chair reviews.

