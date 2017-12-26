Ceramic hob pros and cons

How a ceramic hob works

Ceramic refers to the finish of a hob rather than the workings of the hob itself. The streamlined and stylish look of ceramic glass along with the ease of use and wipe-clean facade make ceramic hobs a popular choice.

While ceramic hobs have traditionally been electric-powered, ceramic induction hobs and gas on glass hobs offer an alternative heating method with an easy-to-clean surface.

Ceramic hobs have a smooth surface, making them easy to clean

