How to buy the best hob

What size of hob do I need? Hobs come in all shapes and sizes, from single and two-ring burners, through more standard four-ring gas and electric hobs, to range-sized five-burner hobs with wok burners. If you already know the kind of hob you're looking for, go straight to our hob reviews.

Four-burner hobs

Most ceramic, gas, gas-on-glass and induction hobs are about 60cm wide. Hobs that are slightly wider should still fit a standard 60cm gap as they’re designed to overlap the worktop. The size of hobs depends on the size of the burners or hob rings, which will vary from hob to hob.

Five-burner hobs

Larger hobs have five burners, including a central wok burner. The wok burner is a high-powered gas burner used for stir frying or rapid boiling. Five-ring hobs are up to about 75cm wide. Having five burners doesn't mean that you'll be able to fit five pots and pans comfortably on the hob, but the extra hob ring does give you more space than a four-ring hob.

One- two- and three-ring hobs

If you have a flexible space in your kitchen, you won't have to be limited by traditional-sized hobs. One-ring hobs, two-ring hobs and three-ring hobs are all available to buy, and can be built into a counter top.