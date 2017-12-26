Most reliable hob brands
By Jane Darling
Whether you choose a gas, electric or induction hob, you don't want it to let you down. Read on to get the Which? verdict on which brands are most reliable.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
A great hob will boil quickly, simmer gently and fry evenly. It will also remain reliably fault free for many years. This year, in our annual reliability survey, more than 2,000 hob-owning Which? members have told us how reliable, or unreliable, their hobs are.
This data, combined with our independent hob reviews, gives us an unrivalled view of which hob brands you can rely on. We've rated 17 of the most popular hob brands, including AEG, Bosch, Hotpoint, Indesit and Zanussi and reveal the results below.
Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive reliability ratings in the table below. If you're not yet a member, sign up to Which? to get instant access.
If you've already decided on the brand for you then head straight to our independent hob reviews where you can compare how different models stack up against each other.
|Which hob brands are the most reliable?
|Brand
|Rating
|Reliability score
|94%
|94%
|93%
|93%
|92%
|92%
|90%
|89%
|88%
|87%
|87%
|85%
|84%
|84%
|83%
|81%
|77%
Table notes
KeyMember Content
Which hob brand stays fault free longest?
You've told us that when you buy a hob you think it should last 15 years before developing a fault. But our graphic below shows Which? members those hob brands that stay fault free the longest.
Please note, while data is shown for Hotpoint and Indesit in the tables above, we have concerns about how Whirlpool, the company which owns these brands, is handling safety issues regarding its tumble dryers, and are therefore not currently recommending any of its products.
How hob brands compare
Your hob is the household appliance least likely to let you down, according to our survey. As a category, hobs achieved an impressive 90% average reliability score across all brands, with the best brand scoring 94%.
On average, only around one in 10 hobs will develop a fault within the first 10 years, so Which? members' expectations that a hob should last more than 15 years without a fault isn't unrealistic.
Choosing a great one isn't quite so simple though. In our 2017 tests, a couple of models scored less than 50%, while the best hobs we tested scored above 80%. Price isn't necessarily a good indication of quality, and excellent reliability and impressive cooking results don't always go hand-in-hand.
Among Which? members, Neff hobs are a very popular purchase – 29% of our survey respondents own one of these. The next most popular brands are Bosch and AEG/AEG Electrolux. Check the graphic above to see which brand's hobs boast the fewest faults.
To work out reliability scores for each brand, we survey owners about any faults or breakdowns their hob has experienced and base our ratings on the proportion of hobs with problems reported per brand. Faults are weighted according to how serious they are, and the age of each appliance is taken into account too. The star ratings in the table show how reliable each hob brand is compared with the other hob brands.
Common problems with hobs
We asked owners what problems they'd come across with their hobs. Of those who had experienced issues, the most common were:
- Ignition not working properly - 34%
- One burner/cooking zone not working - 11%
- Knob or dial not working properly - 6%
Hob reviews you can trust
There are plenty of great hobs out there with sleek good looks, but plenty of duff ones too - and it's impossible to tell them apart just by looking. All the hobs we test get assessed on their speed of heating, gentleness of simmering and evenness of frying. On top of this, we also check how easy the dials and controls are to use and whether the hob is a pain or a breeze to clean.
Only brands that receive three or more stars in our yearly reliability trial can be Best Buys. We think that if a brand sells hobs that break down after a short time then its hobs do not deserve this award, even if they perform well in out tests.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don’t take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes. Compare hobs and find the best one for you using our full hob reviews.