Most reliable hob brands

Please note, while data is shown for Hotpoint and Indesit in the tables above, we have concerns about how Whirlpool, the company which owns these brands, is handling safety issues regarding its tumble dryers, and are therefore not currently recommending any of its products.

How hob brands compare

Your hob is the household appliance least likely to let you down, according to our survey. As a category, hobs achieved an impressive 90% average reliability score across all brands, with the best brand scoring 94%.

On average, only around one in 10 hobs will develop a fault within the first 10 years, so Which? members' expectations that a hob should last more than 15 years without a fault isn't unrealistic.

Choosing a great one isn't quite so simple though. In our 2017 tests, a couple of models scored less than 50%, while the best hobs we tested scored above 80%. Price isn't necessarily a good indication of quality, and excellent reliability and impressive cooking results don't always go hand-in-hand.

94 % The score achieved by the most reliable hob brand in our survey

Among Which? members, Neff hobs are a very popular purchase – 29% of our survey respondents own one of these. The next most popular brands are Bosch and AEG/AEG Electrolux. Check the graphic above to see which brand's hobs boast the fewest faults.

To work out reliability scores for each brand, we survey owners about any faults or breakdowns their hob has experienced and base our ratings on the proportion of hobs with problems reported per brand. Faults are weighted according to how serious they are, and the age of each appliance is taken into account too. The star ratings in the table show how reliable each hob brand is compared with the other hob brands.