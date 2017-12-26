Top five best hobs
By Jane Darling
The best hobs will quickly get your pasta water to the boil, but will also be able to maintain a slow and gentle simmer so that delicate sauces don't burn. They'll spread heat evenly too, so you don't need to keep shifting food around for even cooking.
How to choose between all those flat black squares though? That's where we come in. We've pulled together a selection of our best hobs, including the best induction, ceramic and gas models, so you can go to the shops armed with the knowledge you need to buy the best hob for your home.
Best hob overall
- Speed:
- 5 out of 5
- Simmering:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of cleaning:
- 5 out of 5
- Hob type:
- Size (cm):
- Number of burners and zones:
You probably won't get much change out of £700, but that's likely to be the only major downside to this smart induction hob. It's about as quick as they come at heating up large panfuls and can simmer as gently as the best.
Great value induction hob
- Speed:
- 5 out of 5
- Simmering:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of cleaning:
- 5 out of 5
- Hob type:
- Size (cm):
- Number of burners and zones:
This hob is powerful enough to heat up quickly, yet gentle enough to simmer without boiling over when you turn the power down. It's simple to use and very easy to clean when you've finished cooking. It ticks all the right boxes, which is why we've made this Bosch hob a Best Buy.
Large electric ceramic hob
- Speed:
- 3 out of 5
- Simmering:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of cleaning:
- 5 out of 5
- Hob type:
- Size (cm):
- Number of burners and zones:
The Rangemaster RMB75HPECGL has five cooking zones, so it could be worth a look if you like to cook meals with plenty of trimmings. The sleek touch controls and flat ceramic base should make it easy to clean, as there's nowhere for dirt to hide, but will it heat your food quickly and evenly? That's exactly what our rigorous hob tests are designed to find out, so read our full review to get the lowdown on this one.
A reasonable gas hob
- Speed:
- 2 out of 5
- Simmering:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of cleaning:
- 2 out of 5
- Hob type:
- Size (cm):
- Number of burners and zones:
This gas hob sits at the pricier end of the scale and certainly looks the part with a glass top that's reminiscent of induction hobs. It's not good at heating water, but it is simple and easy to use.
Decent large gas hob
- Speed:
- 3 out of 5
- Simmering:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of cleaning:
- 2 out of 5
- Hob type:
- Size (cm):
- Number of burners and zones:
Although it isn't up there with the best electric hobs, this is pretty good for a gas hob. It's responsive, simmers well, distributes heat evenly and is quite easy to use. It's a bit of a drag to keep clean, though.
Why Which? hob reviews are better
Whether you're heating a big batch of soup, making bolognese or frying bacon, you don't want to have to constantly fiddle with the hob to ensure you're not left with undercooked, burnt or unevenly cooked food.
That's where Which? comes in. Our rigorous lab testing tells you which hobs to steer clear of and which ones are worth buying.
We time how long it takes each hob to heat large pans of water, to see which ones will keep you waiting. The worst hobs take more than twice as long as the best to heat up.
We also rate how well each hob simmers delicate dishes, such as rice pudding, and we use infra-red technology to assess how evenly each hob spreads heat across the base of a frying pan.
Hobs you can rely on
As well as our extensive lab tests, we ask hob owners to tell us how happy they are with their hobs, and to let us know about any faults they've had. Using this feedback, we can give each brand a unique reliability rating.
This year, we've compared 16 bestselling brands, including Belling, Bosch, Neff, Stoves, Whirlpool and Zanussi, so we can tell you which brands you can trust to work well for many years.
Find out how the big brands compare by heading to our advice on reliable hob brands.