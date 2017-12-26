Types of hob explained

Induction hobs

Induction hobs create a magnetic field between the induction element in the hob and the pan. This means that only the pan heats up, rather than the cooking surface.

Induction hobs are quicker than other types of hob, and are cheaper to run because they use only the precise amount of energy you need.

Induction hobs only heat the pan, so are more efficient

You will need to check that your pots and pans work on an induction hob, or invest in a new set.