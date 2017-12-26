Home cinema systems glossary

S

Satellite speaker

The smaller speakers placed to the rear and side of the TV.

Speaker cable length

If you're kitting out a large room, check that the cable lengths are sufficient for your needs. Cables to rear speakers, placed farthest away from the main unit, are especially important. Most separates don’t come with cables.

Speaker systems - 2.1, 5.1, 7.1

2.1 - For the clutter-conscious, these systems do away with the rear and centre speakers, leaving only the sub-woofer and two front speakers. They attempt to pull off a pseudo-surround sound effect with a mixture of electronic processing and audio conjuring tricks.

However, we have yet to hear a 2.1 system that can successfully mimic a proper 5.1 sound. Instead, they tend to produce a wall of sound, deep with bass.

5.1 - This has three front speakers, positioned to the left, right and centre at the front of the room, but also includes two rear speakers positioned behind the listener and a subwoofer positioned elsewhere in the room.

The lower bass notes that come from the subwoofer are less directional than the higher frequencies, so where you position it is less critical than the placing of the satellite speakers.

7.1 - A 7.1 system takes the basic 5.1 layout and then adds two more rear speakers. However, the majority of Blu-ray discs are only mixed for 5.1 audio so the addition of these two extra speakers has no significant effect. The number of 7.1 discs available will undoubtedly increase in the future, but uptake will be slow. The majority of people have enough trouble fitting six speakers in their living rooms, so the prospect of having to fit an extra couple in won’t be appealing.

7.1 is really only for the true home cinema enthusiast who wants the ultimate system and has a space and budget to suit.

Sub-woofer

The speaker that produces low-frequency sounds - specifically the ground-trembling bass. An active sub-woofer has its own power supply and amplifier and usually produces a better sound.