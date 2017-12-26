How to set up a home cinema system

4

Setting up

Once you’ve located the surround speakers and attached them to the amplifier with cables, programme the system so that it knows how far the speakers are from the viewer using the remote control.

This is important for a realistic surround-sound experience because otherwise you’ll hear sound from closer speakers before sound from speakers further away.

You also need to set the speaker levels so it sounds as though the speakers are at the same volume. To do this, sit in the main viewing seat and set the system to fire a test tone to each speaker. Adjust the sound levels until they sound as if they’re at the same volume.

As every room has its own shape and layout, and other furniture will affect the sound, you’ll need to tinker with the position of the speakers or adjust the sound delay and volume levels.

