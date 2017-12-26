Samsung home cinema: should you buy one?

Everything you need to know about Samsung home cinema systems

Samsung has a wide range of home cinema systems to match its vast selection of TVs. All but one of Samsung’s home cinema systems have 5.1 surround sound, which means you’ll get five speakers (left, right and centre at the front, and two at the rear), plus a subwoofer for bass and low-end sound effects.

Samsung often includes tall boy speakers with its systems, especially for the front left and right speakers. These tower-style units incorporate several speakers and are free-standing, meaning you’ll need the space to position them correctly. Samsung’s cheaper home cinema systems, such as the HT-J4500 tend to have smaller speakers, which can either be wall-mounted or sit on a shelf.

Although these systems are made by Samsung, they work just as well with TVs made by other manufacturers, including LG, Panasonic and Sony. There are no proprietary connections on Samsung surround sound – they all connect with either HDMI leads, something most systems come with, or optical cables. HDMI connections are ubiquitous on modern TVs while optical connections are common, but you won’t find them on every TV.