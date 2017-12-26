How to buy the best internet TV box

What are my options?

When it comes to streaming TV there's more than a few choices out there. You've almost certainly heard a whole host of names and buzzwords, but what exactly are they? And what's the difference between the big players? Read on for a brief run down.

What is NOW TV?

NOW TV is a TV box that allows you to buy passes to watch premium content, such as Sky Cinema, Sports, Entertainment and Kids TV. It's the simplest and cheapest way to access Sky TV without paying a subscription.

These passes are pretty cheap, but only offer you access to the content included for a set time - such as a month or a weekend. There's a range of NOW TV boxes available for you to use the service on, but don't be fooled - you can access the NOW TV app on a number of other devices, too.

Click the link to find out more in our NOW TV Entertainment Pass review.

What is Chromecast?

Chromecast is Google's media streaming device, which plugs into your TV's HDMI port and grants you access to a variety of on-demand and catch-up TV apps. Its streaming platform, Google Cast, allows you to play music and video from your phone, laptop or tablet to the Chromecast itself.

One important thing to bear in mind if you're considering a Chromecast is the restrictions on Google Cast. Apple devices are unable to connect to it natively, meaning you'll only be able to to cast from your iPhone to your TV, or play videos from your MacBook via certain apps. Android and Windows devices will work with Chromecast across the board, though.

Curious? Click to see our Chromecast Utra review.

What is Apple TV?

Apple TV is the set-top box range from Apple, and connects to your TV to allow you to watch a range of internet video and digital content. Apple is set to launch an Apple TV app later this year, which will house all its live streaming options in one place.

Apple TV is especially important in the world of casting as it's the only internet TV box compatible with AirPlay. iPhone, iPad and Mac users may already be familiar with the term through their use of those products. AirPlay is the only way to cast content from your personal Apple device to your TV.

Similarly, an Apple TV box cannot be cast to from a non-Apple device. If you use, for example, an Android smartphone, this is something to definitely beware of before buying.

If this sounds like the box for you, have read of our Apple TV 4K review.

What is Fire TV?

Fire TV is the name used for Amazon's popular range of streaming devices. The Fire TV itself takes the form of a box or square dongle, while the Fire TV Stick looks like a USB memory stick. All of these devices run Fire OS, just as you may have seen on its Fire range of tablets. It may sound intimidating, the prospect of having to learn a whole new OS just to watch a boxset on your TV, but it's actually based around Google Android and is very similar - and easy to use.

Fire TV isn't a service, so you don't get any special channels or content with it, nor does it require any sort of subscription. It is, however, intrinsically linked to Prime Video - Amazon's video-on-demand service. The app will come pre-installed on any Fire TV device you buy, and is one of the most popular and comprehensive subscription streaming services around (alongside Netflix).

Click the link to see what we think of the Amazon's latest effort in our Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review.