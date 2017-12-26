How to buy the best juicer

Juicers: what to look for

Some extra features may not be top of your list when looking for a new juicer, but they'll make your life much easier in the long run. Below, we run through key things to look out for when choosing a new juicer.

Jug with foam separator: Not all juicers come with a jug to collect the juice in. The most useful include a jug with foam separator. This is a plastic barrier which allows you to pour juice but holds back any foam. Some will also have lids for easy storage in the fridge. Check that you can also easily fit a glass under the juicing spout for extra versatility.

Drip-stop spout: A handy extra, although in our tests not all do their job properly. It stops any remaining juice inside the machine from dripping out onto your worktop after you've finished juicing. Look out for drip-stop spouts which work by flipping upwards, as these tend to be the most effective.

XL feed chute: Some juicers have extra-large feeding tubes that can fit apples and other fruit whole. This saves time, as you don’t need to mess about pre-chopping fruit and veg. Read the instructions, though, as some models still suggest you do some preparation - like coring apples, for example. With other juicers you'll need to peel and cut fruit or vegetables before you feed them in for juicing.

A juicer with a wide feeding tube will mean less time spent cutting up fruit and veg

Non-slip feet: The majority of juicers we've tested have these. They are usually small rubber pads or suction cups, and help to keep your juicer steady as it whizzes fruit and vegetables.

Pusher: This fits into the feed chute and lets you safely push small fruit and vegetables into the juicer without risking your fingers. Look for one that has a comfortable rounded end to fit in the palm of your hand, as you might need to use quite a lot of pressure with harder vegetables.

Safety lock lid: Almost all juicers have a safety lock lid. This means the juicer won't work unless the lid is clicked into place securely.

Speeds: More than half the centrifugal juicers on test have two speeds, so you can select a slow speed for softer fruits like grapes, to prevent them bouncing out of the juicing shaft or not juicing properly, and a higher speed for harder fruits and vegetables such as carrots. Masticating juicers usually have a reverse gear, which can help to clear any blockages.

Soft-fruit disc: This extra attachment for centrifugal juicers means you can add softer fruits, like berries, to your juices, creating thicker smoothie-like drinks. Some masticating juicers also come with extra, wider, juicing sieves for making thicker drinks and even fruit coulis.

Citrus press: The easiest way to juice citrus fruits is by slicing them in half and using a citrus press attachment. If you're keen on orange juice, it might be worth looking for a juicer with this attachment, to avoid spending lots of time peeling and preparing fruit.

