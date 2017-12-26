Best Buy juicers
The worst juicers will struggle to get much juice out of your fruit, then leave you with a pile of parts that are fiddly to wash, at which point you may wonder why you bothered. Our independent reviews will guide you to the models you can rely on to make plentiful juice and that aren't a nightmare to clean.
We test juicers from all the big brands, but we also hunt out budget models in the hope of finding a great value juicer. As well as revealing which juicers are best, we also highlight Don't Buys that will most likely end up inhabiting a dark corner of your cupboard.
- We measure how much juice is extracted from the food we put into the juicer and how easily and quickly each model manages this when juicing different combinations of fruit and veg, so you can be sure you're buying an efficient model.
- Use a Best Buy juicer and you'll get lots of smooth and tasty juice, rather than a half-empty glass of bitty, frothy disappointment.
- We test juicers with tough veg, such as carrots and beetroot, so you know that the one you choose will cope with any challenges you might throw at it.
How we uncover the best juicers
A good juicer should be able to squeeze plenty of juice out of a wide range of fruit and veg. But we also think they should be easy to use and not too troublesome to clean, so our tests pay plenty of attention to these areas too.
- Fruit juice: we make two different types of fruit juice with each juicer - pure orange juice and a fruity mix of strawberries, grapes, oranges, pineapple and apples. We measure the exact volume of juice each model produces and assess its quality.
- Veg juice: we deliberately challenge the juicers with hard, raw veg - if they do well at juicing carrots, beetroot and fibrous ginger they should be up for most juicing challenges.
- Ease of use: we use seven different assessments to check how easy each juicer is to put together, use and then take apart after you've finished making your juice.
- Ease of cleaning: juicers have lots of parts and can be a real pain to clean - we do the hard work washing each of them up for you, so we can tell you which are easier to clean than others.
- Noise: we check to see which juicers get on with the job fairly quietly and which ones make a racket.
