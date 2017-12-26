Slow juicers vs fast juicers

Read the marketing claims made by different juicers and you'll quickly end up confused. Slow juicers - also known as masticating or cold-press juicers - claim to extract more nutrients than their faster counterparts (known as centrifugal juicers), but they also tend to be pricier. Should you pay the extra, or are these supposed health benefits just empty claims?

We analysed the nutrient content of juices made in a range of popular centrifugal and masticating juicers, and scrutinised years of juicer test results to debunk common juicing myths.

If you're just looking to get the best juicer for your budget, head to our Best Buy juicers page to see the models that have aced our tough tests, extracting more and better quality juice than rivals, while also being easy to use and clean.