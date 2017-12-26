Top five best juicers
By Jane Darling
Keen to start juicing? Here are our top picks of the juicers that have aced our rigorous tests.
Juicers have made a big comeback and there’s now more choice in the shops than ever. From standard centrifugal models to pricey slow juicers (also known as cold press or masticating juicers), there is a dizzying array of different models to choose from. With prices ranging from £20 to over £400, it pays to make the right choice for you and your budget.
Whether you just like the occasional fresh juice or are keen to commit to regular juicing, we’ve rounded up the best juicers for you. And as they’ve all gone through our demanding lab tests, you can rest assured that they’ll extract maximum juice from your fruit and veg, while still being easy to use and clean.
Best juicer on test
- Quantity:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of assembly/use:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of cleaning:
- 5 out of 5
- Juicing method:
- Power:
- Dishwasher safe:
An excellent centrifugal juicer that's currently our best on test. Whether you're juicing oranges, fruit or vegetables, this juicer will quickly and quietly make tasty and plentiful juice. It's also a breeze to clean.
Best compact juicer
- Quantity:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of assembly/use:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of cleaning:
- 5 out of 5
- Juicing method:
- Power:
- Dishwasher safe:
This compact centrifugal juicer is no bigger than a kettle, yet it is one of the best we've tested. It's ideal for those with limited worktop space who are keen to start juicing, as it's really simple to use, quick to extract lots of juice, and easy to clean.
Stylish compact juicer
- Quantity:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of assembly/use:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of cleaning:
- 5 out of 5
- Juicing method:
- Power:
- Dishwasher safe:
A very good centrifugal juicer; it makes plenty of good juice, whether from fruit or veg, and it does the job quickly. It's both easy to use and easy to clean.
Best slow juicer
- Quantity:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of assembly/use:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of cleaning:
- 3 out of 5
- Juicing method:
- Power:
- Dishwasher safe:
This robust Best Buy masticating juicer produced excellent juice in our tests. It is very quiet but squeezes a good quantity of juice out of anything you put in. It is multi-functional too; according to the manual it can grind spices and coffee, make jams, ice creams, nut butters and rice cakes. The motor inside even comes with a 10 year warranty as standard - so it's built to last.
Cheapest Best Buy juicer
- Quantity:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of assembly/use:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of cleaning:
- 5 out of 5
- Juicing method:
- Power:
- Dishwasher safe:
If you're looking for a cheap alternative to the expensive Best Buy models we've featured, this great compact juicer is for you. It not only makes fantastic fruit and orange juice, but is super simple to use and clean too. And at this price, it is a perfect beginner juicer to those curious to get into the craze.
And here are three to avoid...
Some juicers are an expensive waste of cash. Avoid the models that are slow, don't squeeze maximum goodness out of your fruit and veg, or are a pain to maintain. Here are three of the worst models we've uncovered in our tough tests:
- Quantity:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of assembly/use:
- 3 out of 5
- Ease of cleaning:
- 3 out of 5
- Juicing method:
- Power:
- Dishwasher safe:
This expensive juicer doesn't return on the investment; we found it very heavy and quite slow, it also disappointed in our veg juice test. For this kind of price, you would expect an outstanding juicer, and unfortunately this model doesn't deliver that.
- Quantity:
- 3 out of 5
- Ease of assembly/use:
- 3 out of 5
- Ease of cleaning:
- 5 out of 5
- Juicing method:
- Power:
- Dishwasher safe:
This premium juicer disappointed in our tests; you will find that it doesn’t produce as much juice as its rivals can - and certainly doesn't warrant its high price. If it’s a masticating or slow juicer you’re looking for, we have many good and more affordable ones to choose from in our reviews.
- Quantity:
- 2 out of 5
- Ease of assembly/use:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of cleaning:
- 4 out of 5
- Juicing method:
- Power:
- Dishwasher safe:
This pricey centrifugal juicer doesn't produce the same quantity of juice many others can. It does boast some extra features like the ability to make purées and coulis, but you can find much better juicers for a lot less.
Why Which? juicer reviews are better
Which? tests juicers more thoroughly than anyone else, and because Which? is independent and doesn't accept advertising or freebies, you can trust our reviews to give you the full, honest and impartial truth about a product.
We test the most popular, innovative and newest juicers on shop shelves to find out which ones will help you towards your five-a-day. The best juicers blitz all kinds of fruit and veg quickly and effectively, extracting lots of tasty juice.
We make three different kinds of drink with each model - including mixed fruit, citrus and vegetable juice - rating the resulting liquid for smoothness, consistency and taste. We also measure how much is extracted, to uncover the models that give you more juice for your money.
Juicers can be a nightmare to clean, so we score each one on how easy it is to dismantle and clean after use, as well as how noisy it is. This means you won't end up wasting your money on a model that's a faff to use and ends up gathering dust in a cupboard.
For more advice on choosing the right juicer, head to our juicer buying guide.