Don't Buy kettles

Our stringent lab tests separate the kettles you should avoid from those we recommend as Best Buy kettles.

Kettles to avoid

Which? has reviewed kettles from big-name brands such as Breville, De'Longhi, Dualit, Morphy Richards and Russell Hobbs, as well as cheap own-label kettles from the likes of Asda, Argos and Sainsbury's, to uncover the best kettles - and the worst.

We test kettles more thoroughly than everyone else, and because we don't take advertising or freebies we're not afraid to say when a kettle's not worth buying.

Our experts put every kettle through the same set of scientific tests so you can easily compare how quickly they boil and how noisy they are - and whether they have any problems you should know about.

We give every kettle a Which? test score so you can immediately see which are the best and worst.

We review everything from cheap, basic kettles to premium models with fancy extra features, so you can find the best kettle for your budget.

