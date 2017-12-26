Windows 10 review

What's new for Windows 10?

Since the release of Windows 8 and 8.1, Microsoft has received plenty of criticism from its customers. A common complaint was the unhappy marriage of a traditional desktop environment and a new-look ‘tile-based’ Start Screen that was aimed at touchscreen devices.

With Windows 10, the focus is back on desktop and laptop users who don’t have a touchscreen. As well as bringing back the Start button, it's introduced a number of other features.

The return of the Start menu

One of the most common complaints about Windows 8 was the fact that Microsoft had abandoned the classic desktop and Start menu that so many people were familiar with. With Windows 10, the Start menu is not only back, but it’s highly customisable.

Showing that Microsoft hasn’t entirely given up on Windows 8’s styling, the Windows 10 Start menu features Windows 8 tiles as well as a regular program and folder list. The tiles are adjustable and re-sizeable, and are intended to help if you’re selecting menu options on a touchscreen.

The menu supports live tiles that display up-to-date information – weather reports, headlines, or the number of emails in your inbox, for example.

Multiple desktops and task view

Multiple desktops are nothing new to computing, and they've been available for some time on Linux and Mac OS X. But this is the first time they've appeared in a version of Windows.

In Windows 10, you can simply add or remove new desktop environments, and open new programs or applications within them. This feature is accessible from any screen, including from within Windows Store apps, and the virtual desktops are displayed at the bottom of the screen. You can launch this multi-tasking view from a new ‘Task View’ button in the taskbar.

New app approach

In Windows 8.1, apps from the Windows Store took up the whole screen, which made multi-tasking difficult. In Windows 10, you can use apps from the Windows Store within the desktop environment alongside regular programs, and the apps no longer take up the entire screen if you don’t want them to. This is helped by the Snap Assist feature.

Snap Assist

A new Snap Assist feature helps users decide where to put their apps on their screen by ‘snapping’ them to a corner. To snap an app, you click on the title bar and drag it to a corner of the screen. The quadrant will darken to show you've selected it, and you can release the mouse button to snap the app into that quarter of the screen. You can also snap left and right to make the app fill half of the screen as before.

One platform for all

Rather than creating a separate operating system for individual devices (PCs, laptops, tablets and phones), Microsoft has been determined to create a user experience that’s universal across all platforms. While Windows 10 may not look exactly the same as it does on a Windows smartphone in comparison to a desktop PC, it will feature much of the same functionality, applications and design language.

