Which? Best Buy lawn mowers
Best Buy lawn mowers take the effort out of cutting your grass and will leave your lawn looking great.
Don't get lumbered with a lawn mower that struggles to cut your grass and drops clippings all over your lawn. Our Best Buy lawn mowers are quick to cut and give a neat, even finish on grass, and you'll find one to suit your garden, whether you have a small, medium or large lawn. They can cope with less frequent tasks such as cutting damp or long grass, too.
They’re also easy to push around the lawn and have user-friendly features such as comfortable controls, easy-to-use grass collectors, and adjustable handles.
- We mowed over a million square metres of grass in the past year to find out how each mower coped on long grass, rough grass and damp grass, as well as a normal family lawn.
- Each of our lawn mower reviews include ratings for how easy they are to use and manoeuvre, and how well they collect grass clippings.
- Lawn mowers can be tiring to use, and heavy or difficult to clean - we assess which ones will really make cutting your grass easier.
Log in to view our full list of Best Buy lawn mowers. If you're not already a member, get instant access by signing up for a Which? trial for £1.
How we find the best lawn mowers
We put every lawn mower through a series of field tests, so you can be sure that your Best Buy is one of the best we’ve found at cutting grass as well as being simple to use.
- Cutting power: we measure the time and effort it takes to cut a normal family lawn.
- Tough grass: we time how long and how much effort it takes for each mower to tackle tougher jobs such as mowing damp grass or long grass that's been left uncut for a few weeks.
- Ease of use: we assess how comfortable each mower is to use, including how easy it is to empty the grass box and how manoeuvrable the mower is when in use.
Lawn mower reviews you can trust
We’ve tested lawn mowers from big names including Bosch, Black & Decker, Hayter, Flymo and Mountfield, as well as some less well-known models. With Best Buys available for less than £100, we can tell you that big prices won’t always mean great results, so make sure you read our reviews before heading to the shops.
Which? is independent – we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don’t take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
Try a £1 trial to Which? and you’ll receive access to all our online reviews and get Which? magazine delivered monthly to your door. You can also phone our Which? Legal Service and personal finance experts for one-to-one help, plus you’ll get access to Which? Local, where members share recommendations for the best services in your area.