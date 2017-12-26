How to Buy the Best Mattress

Buy a mattress from a trusted brand

Our April 2017 survey of more than 3,000 mattress owners revealed that three in ten Which? members bought their current mattress because it's made by a brand they trust. If you're not sure what the best mattress brands are, we can help.

Check out our guide to the best and worst mattress brands. This reveals what people think of the brand of mattress they own, including how comfortable it is, and it covers major brands such as Ikea, John Lewis, Sealy and Silentnight.

How much do you need to spend on a new mattress?

A new mattress can cost anywhere between a hundred pounds and several thousand. Factors like brand, size and the type of materials used can all have a significant impact on cost.

But our mattress tests have found that you don’t need to spend a fortune to get a mattress that will support your spine and last for years to come. Sort our mattress reviews by price to find our cheapest Best Buys.

Which type of mattress should you get?

The type of mattress you choose all comes down to your personal preference and budget. Most Which? members choose pocket-sprung mattresses. But unlike memory foam mattresses, they don't mould to your shape. You'll also see continuous coil and open coil mattresses, which are usually cheaper than the other types of mattress, as well as latex mattresses.

For more information about mattress types, see our guide to choosing the best type of mattress.