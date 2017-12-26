Which? Best Buy mattresses
Best Buy mattresses will help you get a good night's sleep. They support your back and will continue to do so even after years of use.
We spend a third of our lives in bed, so it's crucial that your mattress helps you get a good night's sleep. But that doesn't necessarily mean buying the most expensive mattress you can afford.
Which? mattress tests simulate 10 years of use to show you how a mattress will change over time, and sometimes it's the cheaper mattresses which prove to be more durable.
- We get people with different body types to lie on each mattress - this ensures each mattress is suitable for a wide range of people.
- We test how mattresses change by simulating 10 years of use, so you can be sure that our Best Buy mattresses are built to last.
- We help you avoid mattresses that get harder or softer over time, so you can choose a mattress that will feel as comfortable in years to come as when you first bought it.
How we uncover the best mattresses
No one else tests mattresses like us. We put every mattress through a wide range of lab tests, checks and measurements, so you can be certain that our Best Buys are really top of the pile.
- Body support: a mattress should keep your spine the same shape as when you’re standing up. We measure the shape of a person’s body at 36 different points both when standing up and when lying on the mattress.
- Durability: a good mattress will not get harder or softer over time. We simulate years of use by rolling heavy barrels over each mattress thousands of times.
- Stabilisation: with a good mattress, you’re less likely to wake up when your partner turns or moves in the night. We use an oscilloscope to count the number of times the mattress bounces after impact before becoming calm again.
Mattress reviews you can trust
We test mattresses from premium brands, such as Tempur, alongside cheaper mattresses from Silentnight and Ikea, so you know whether it's worth spending more on a mattress from a big-name brand.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
