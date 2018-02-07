Top five bed-in-a-box mattresses for 2018
By Ben Slater
Online mattress brands such as Emma, Eve and Leesa make bold claims about their mattresses. But which is actually the best to buy in 2018?
Spending a few hundred pounds on a mattress that you haven’t tried out sounds risky. But our tests have revealed that some of the best mattresses money can buy are only available in vacuum-packed boxes that you order online. We’ve rounded up the top five for 2018 to help you make a decision you’ll be happy with for many years to come.
You can sleep safe in the knowledge that the mattresses we’ve recommended below will give your spine the support it needs without sagging or softening with time. The only thing we can’t tell you is whether you’ll find it comfortable.
That’s why we normally suggest you try a mattress before you buy. But that’s the beauty of the bed-in-a-box mattresses we’ve listed below. They all come with a sleep trial of several weeks, during which time you can send the mattress back for an exchange or, in many cases, a full refund.
Top five boxed mattresses to buy in 2018
- Body support overall:
- 4 out of 5
- Stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Durability:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Warmth:
- Weight (kg):
Not only is this the best bed-in-a-box mattress we’ve seen, it’s also the most supportive mattress we’ve tested overall. Whatever your body size or favoured sleeping position, this mattress will give your spine the support it needs for years to come, without sagging or softening. If you don’t find it comfortable, you have a 60-night trial period in which you can exchange it for another mattress from the same brand.
- Body support overall:
- 3 out of 5
- Stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Durability:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Warmth:
- Weight (kg):
This mattress gives most people great support and it can’t be beaten for
durability, so even after years of use it should feel as good as new. It’s
great for restless sleepers as, unlike some foam mattresses, this one
doesn’t suck you in or restrict your movement at all. You can try it out for
up to 100 nights before returning it for a full refund, but before you
order, bear in mind that larger people who sleep on their back can get
better support elsewhere.
- Body support overall:
- 4 out of 5
- Stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Durability:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Warmth:
- Weight (kg):
Looking for a foam mattress? You can’t go far wrong with this one. It did well in all our tests, meaning it’s supportive, breathable, suitable for light sleepers and long-lasting. The only things to note are that it becomes slightly softer after you've been sleeping on it a while, and it feels warmer to lie on that most, which could be a good thing or a bad thing depending on how warm you like to feel during the night.
- Body support overall:
- 3 out of 5
- Stability:
- 5 out of 5
- Durability:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Warmth:
- Weight (kg):
This mattress is one the firmest boxed beds we’ve seen, earning a five
on our firmness scale of one to ten. It provides good support for everyone,
but is especially supportive if you sleep on your back. It doesn’t restrict
your movement, making it easier to roll over and change sleeping position in
the night, though doing so shouldn’t disturb your partner because it absorbs
impact really well, too. You can try it out for up to 100 nights while still
being eligible for a full refund.
- Body support overall:
- 3 out of 5
- Stability:
- 3 out of 5
- Durability:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Warmth:
- Weight (kg):
This mattress is the second cheapest mattress on this list and yet can lay claim to having the most complex construction. The combination of full-sized pocket springs and different layers of foam and memory foam provides good all-round body support whether you sleep on your back or side. It’s easy to turn on and will last for years to come, but it’s not as stable as others on this list, so light sleepers may want to look elsewhere.
Which? mattress reviews
If you’re looking for a great night’s sleep, look no further than our independent and objective mattress reviews. You can have complete confidence in our results because every mattress review we publish is based on the most rigorous lab tests.
It’s essential that your mattress gives your spine the support it needs. That’s why we test each one to see how well it will support people of different sizes, sleeping on both back and side.
After simulating up to 10 years of use by rolling a heavy barrel over the mattress thousands of times, we then repeat the body-support tests to see whether the mattress becomes less supportive over time. We also assess the mattress for any change in height or firmness, so we can tell you whether a mattress will sag or soften after a few years of use.
That’s not all. Our testing also reveals how breathable a mattress is, how easy it is to turn over on and how stable it is. Light sleepers should try and buy a mattress with five stars for stability. These are the best at absorbing bounces, so you’ll be less likely to be disturbed when your partner rolls over or gets up in the night.
