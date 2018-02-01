Top 10 mattresses for 2018
By Ben Slater
29 Jan 2018: We reveal our pick of the best mattresses available to buy in 2018, helping you buy the right mattress to ensure that you wake up feeling refreshed for many years to come.
With the quality of your sleep and the support of your spine at stake, do you really want to risk spending a fortune on an unsupportive mattress that won't stand the test of time?
Well, fortunately, if you’re a Which? member, you don't have to. Our independent and rigorous tests have uncovered the best mattresses - and exposed the worst. With more than £1,000 separating our cheapest Best Buy mattress from our most expensive Don't Buy, a good night's sleep might cost less than you expect.
Whether you’re looking for a pocket sprung or memory foam mattress, you'll want to take a look at our recommendations below. We’ve picked out the highest- and lowest-scoring mattresses that are available to buy in 2018, so you can be sure of buying the best and avoiding the worst. Or, to see all the models that have impressed us, go to our full list of the best mattresses.
Top ten mattresses to buy in 2018
All ten of the mattresses below performed well in our tough body-support and durability tests. But you should always try out the mattress in a shop if you can, because that’s the only way to know whether you will personally find it comfortable.
- Body support overall:
- 3 out of 5
- Stability:
- 5 out of 5
- Durability:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Warmth:
- Weight (kg):
Although we tested it in 2015, this exceptional pocket-sprung mattress is still the one to beat in 2017. It will support your spine regardless of your body size or sleeping position, and it’s particularly well-suited if you’re smaller than average and sleep on your back, or are larger than average and sleep on your side. Plus, this mattress aced our durability tests, so you can rely on it to remain supportive and retain its thickness.
- Body support overall:
- 4 out of 5
- Stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Durability:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Warmth:
- Weight (kg):
For our money, this is the best bed-in-a-box mattress around at the moment and one of the best mattresses we’ve seen in general. It’s just as long-lasting as the mattress above and, although that one is slightly more suitable for light or restless sleepers, this one offers slightly superior support for your spine and will continue to do so for years to come.
- Body support overall:
- 3 out of 5
- Stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Durability:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Warmth:
- Weight (kg):
This mattress is a trendy, bed-in-a-box that’s only available online. But don’t let that put you off - there’s a 100-night trial period, during which you can send it back for a full refund if you don’t find it comfortable. If you do like the feel of it, though, you can sleep safe in the knowledge that you’ve bought a very good mattress. It won’t sag or soften with time and, unlike some foam mattresses, this one doesn’t restrict your movement at all. The only downside is that the support for larger people who tend to sleep on their back isn’t the best.
- Body support overall:
- 4 out of 5
- Stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Durability:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Warmth:
- Weight (kg):
If you’re looking for a foam mattress, you can’t go far wrong with this one. It didn’t do poorly in a single one of our tests - it’s supportive, breathable and suitable for light sleepers and it will stay that way for years to come. The only things to bear in mind are that it becomes fractionally softer over time and it feels warmer to lie on that most, which is either a good thing or a bad thing depending on how warm you like to feel during the night.
- Body support overall:
- 3 out of 5
- Stability:
- 5 out of 5
- Durability:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Warmth:
- Weight (kg):
One of the best things about this mattress is how stable it is. It absorbs impact exceptionally well, which is ideal if you’re a light sleeper and want to reduce your chances of being woken up when your partner rolls over or gets up in the night. And yet this mattress is also easy to turn over on, not to mention supportive and long-lasting. And if you’re in any doubt, there’s a 100-night sleep trial, during which you can make your own judgement and return it if you’re not happy.
- Body support overall:
- 4 out of 5
- Stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Durability:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Warmth:
- Weight (kg):
This mattress is a great all-rounder, whether you’re big or small and sleep on your back or side. It’s easy to turn over on and doing so should not disturb your partner because the mattress absorbs bounces well. but it’s worth noting that although we found this to be a cool mattress to lie on, several members have told us they got too warm when sleeping on it.
- Body support overall:
- 3 out of 5
- Stability:
- 5 out of 5
- Durability:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Warmth:
- Weight (kg):
As you might expect from at this price, this mattress isn’t stuffed with luxurious fillings such as silk and cashmere. In fact, it’s little more than a lump of foam. What you might not expect for under £200, though, is a mattress that provides good support for your spine, absorbs bounces to prevent you and your partner disturbing one another, and will remain more or less unchanged after years of use.
- Body support overall:
- 4 out of 5
- Stability:
- 3 out of 5
- Durability:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Warmth:
- Weight (kg):
If you like the idea of a mattress moulding to your body shape but are put off by the synthetic nature of memory foam, you should consider a natural latex mattress. It’s not cheap, but this mattress is the best latex option we’ve seen. It provides good support for side-sleepers and exceptional support if you tend to sleep on your back. It’s also long-lasting and easy to turn over on, although it’s not especially stable, so light sleepers may want to look elsewhere.
- Body support overall:
- 4 out of 5
- Stability:
- 5 out of 5
- Durability:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Warmth:
- Weight (kg):
This excellent pocket sprung option is one of the most supportive mattresses around. It even excels at supporting people who are larger than average and sleep on their back, which many mattresses struggle with. You can count on it to stand the test of time, too. Not only will it provide the same level of support after years of use, but also, unlike many other pocket sprung mattresses with natural fillings, this one doesn’t sag dramatically after a few years of use.
- Body support overall:
- 3 out of 5
- Stability:
- 3 out of 5
- Durability:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Warmth:
- Weight (kg):
This mattress may be one of the cheapest on this list, but it can lay claim to having the most complex construction. It contains full-sized pocket springs and several different layers of foam and memory foam, which is impressive for a mattress that is delivered vacuum-packed into a box. The result is a long-lasting mattress that provides good all-round support. It’s not as stable as some others on this list, though, so light sleepers may want to consider another mattress.
Three mattresses to avoid in 2018
Even if you find these mattresses fantastically comfortable when you try them in the shop, we would advise against adding them to your shortlist. Comfort doesn't guarantee support or durability, and all three mattresses have serious flaws in at least one of these areas.
- Body support overall:
- 2 out of 5
- Stability:
- 5 out of 5
- Durability:
- 1 out of 5
- Type:
- Warmth:
- Weight (kg):
Despite coming from a well-respected brand, you should steer clear of this pricey mattress. It doesn’t offer good support for taller and heavier people, and that’s not even the biggest flaw. It failed our durability test, developing a severe tear halfway through. We recommend that you don’t buy it – that is, unless you want to risk spending more than £1,000 on a mattress that might develop a tear so large it renders it unusable.
- Body support overall:
- 2 out of 5
- Stability:
- 3 out of 5
- Durability:
- 3 out of 5
- Type:
- Warmth:
- Weight (kg):
This mattress has the word ‘ortho’ in the name, so it must be supportive, right? Well, not according to our rigorous body-support tests. They revealed that, regardless of whether you lie on your side or back, this mattress doesn’t do a great job at keeping your spine in the correct position. To make matters worse, it will also sag with time.
- Body support overall:
- 2 out of 5
- Stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Durability:
- 3 out of 5
- Type:
- Warmth:
- Weight (kg):
Pocket sprung mattresses with natural fillings can be very expensive, so this option is temptingly priced. But it’s not the bargain it might seem. Not only is this mattress unsupportive for most people, but it will also sag very noticeably after you’ve been using it a while, which is likely to make it less comfortable.
Which? mattress reviews
Not only does no one else test mattresses like us, but we’re also totally independent, so you can have complete confidence in our results.
If you tend to sleep on your back, a good mattress will keep your spine in the same shape as when you’re standing. So, we measure the shape of a person's body at 36 different points when standing, and then again when lying on their back on the mattresses, to see how well they compare. If you’re a side-sleeper, your spine should be parallel to the mattress, so we use a laser to measure the angle of a person's spine relative to the bed.
After simulating several years of use by rolling a heavy barrel over the mattress thousands of times, we then repeat the body-support tests to see whether the mattress becomes less supportive over time.
That’s not all. With our results, you can see how breathable a mattress is, how easy it is for you to turn over on and how stable it is. If you’re a light sleeper, you should try and buy a mattress with five stars for stability. These are the best at absorbing bounces, so you’ll be less likely to be disturbed when your partner rolls over or gets up in the night.
