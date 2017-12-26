Mothercare or Bambino Mio? Bumgenius or Little Lamb? Find out which reusable nappy brand was rated best by parents and which to avoid.

The initial outlay for reusable nappies isn't cheap – it can cost as much as £20 per nappy. So you'll want to make sure you're spending your money on the right brand. That's why we've asked thousands of parents to rate reusable-nappy brands, so you can spend your money wisely.

Our survey of 1,448 UK parents (2013) reveals a big difference between the top and bottom-rated brands. The best brand got a customer score of 67 and the bottom brand just 50%. Customer score is calculated on how satisfied parents are with the nappies and whether they would recommend the brand.

Before delving into the detail, our guides to buying reusable nappies and buying disposable nappies will help you choose what's right for your little one.

Best reusable nappy brands

We also asked parents to rate the fit, absorbency, comfort, ease of use and value for money for each reusable-nappy brand.

Some were rated as 'very good' (four stars) for comfort, ease of use and fit. The bottom brand was said to be 'poor' (two stars) for absorbency, value for money and comfort, which was also the case for a lot of the lower-scoring brands.

Star ratings and customer score are based on an online survey of 1,448 UK parents in March 2013, who were asked to rate the reusable nappy brands they use currently and have used in the last year. Customer score is calculated using a combination of overall satisfaction and how likely members are to recommend the provider to a friend. Sample sizes: Bambino Mio (55), Blueberry (37), Bright Bots (39), Bumgenius (46), Charlie Banana (32), EasyPeasy (45), FLIP (35), FuzziBunz (35), Grovia (33), Hip Hip Baby (43), Itti Bitti (34), Little Lamb (40), Mothercare (125), Ones & Twos (37), Smartipants (46), Tots Bots (42), Wonderoo (37).

Why reusable nappies?

Reusable nappies are a good way to cut costs, and they are better for the environment than disposables. Newborn babies use between six and 12 nappies a day, so the costs can really add up.

You could be paying as much as £87 in just the first three months if you go for a more expensive brand of disposable nappy, based on using eight newborn size-2 nappies a day. Go Real, the nappy information service, estimates that the initial cost for reusable nappies (based on a cheaper brand) is around £80 plus £1 a week to wash them, which means you would spend just £132 in the first year.

However, there are disposable-nappy brands that cost a lot less – Aldi nappies would cost around £38 for the first three months.

Apart from the cost, using reusable nappies can save up to 5,000 nappies going to landfill or being burnt for each child – disposable nappies can take 200-500 years to decompose.

For more information on buying and using reusable nappies, visit our page on how to buy the best reusable nappies.

Disposable vs reusable nappies

Despite the benefits of reusable nappies, some parents find disposables a lot easier to use.

As well as rating the nappies, we asked parents for feedback on their experiences of using reusable nappies. Here's what some of them said:

'Reusable nappies are extremely economical and ecological. I used them for all three of my children – I dread to think of the cost of disposables for all three.'

'The environmental-friendliness is really high on my agenda. I do, however, have some disposables around so I don't get caught out.'

'Modern reusable cloth nappies are so easy to use. But I have received many negative remarks about using them for my child.'

'I tried reusable nappies, but they were too leaky and caused nappy rash.'

'It was a bit hard for me at first, but then you get the hang of it.'

'Normal nappies don't let a child know when they are wet, whereas reusable ones do, so kids learn to use the potty early. My other two kids had disposable ones and were not potty trained fully until gone two years old.'

Babies vary in how well different nappy types, brands and sizes fit or react with their skin, so we suggest trying a few to see how your baby takes to them. There are schemes and vouchers available to help you with this – see our guide to free and cheap baby stuff for more information on this.

