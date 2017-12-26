How to buy the best reusable nappies

Reusable nappies – also known as washable nappies, cloth nappies or real nappies – have evolved significantly in the past decade and are a popular choice for eco-conscious parents.

Reusable nappies come in a vast range of colours and fabrics. They often look like disposables, and can be just as easy to put on and take off again.

Are reusable nappies cheaper than disposable?

Babies use around six to 12 nappies a day in the first few months, and don't potty train until at least 18 months old, and sometimes not until they're three.

Reusable nappies work out cheaper than disposables, especially if you use traditional terry nappies rather than the modern, fitted equivalent. You'll be paying more initially – you'll need around 16-24 nappies in total – but the costs will be lower overall.

The Go Real nappy information service estimates that it costs around £80 (based on the cheapest brand of reusable nappies) to kit out your baby with a basic set of reusable nappies, plus around £1 a week to wash them. Savings will be even greater if the nappies are used for a second child.

Even if you use a cheap brand of disposable nappies, you'd spend around £38 for just the first few months. This would really add up by the time your child is potty trained.

In addition, many councils also offer real-nappy incentives in the form of cash back, free samples or vouchers, giving you the chance to try reusable nappies for a discounted price or free of charge. Contact your local authority for details of a scheme near you.

How long do reusable nappies last?

Cloth nappies can be reused again and again. In fact, you can use reusable nappies again for subsequent children. Most are designed for use with at least two babies.

Some people pass on their reusable nappies too, so they can be bought second-hand (known as 'born-again' nappies). This is another way to cut costs and lessen the environmental impact of nappies.