So which painkillers - including Aspirin, Ibuprofen and Paracetamol - work best? We've teamed up with a panel of experts to find out.

There are 88 different ways you can buy ibuprofen in your local pharmacy – a potent example of just how huge the over-the-counter painkiller market has become. Is it worth buying your painkiller in cold and flu remedies such as Beechams and Lemsip? And should you pay extra for fast-acting painkillers, or buy ones targeted at certain parts of your body?

The table below reveals which types of painkillers - and painkiller combinations - work the best, according to a high-quality academic review.

Which painkillers work best? Product Dose (MG) Success rate 70% 67% 57% 54% 52% 45% 43% 37% 34% 31% 28% 26% 11% Source: Source: Moore RA, Wiffen PJ, Derry S, Maguire T, Roy YM, Tyrrell L. Non-prescription (OTC) oral analgesics for acute pain - an overview of Cochrane reviews. Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews 2015, Issue 11. Art. No.: CD010794. DOI: 10.1002/14651858.CD010794.pub2. Permission to reprint this table granted by John Wiley and Sons.

Which painkiller brands are worth buying?

The table above reveals that certain combinations of painkiller types work the best, but does the brand you choose also make a difference? To find out, we reviewed the evidence behind the claims made by popular painkillers, along with pharmacist and academic experts Dr Anthony Cox, Dr Margaret McCartney and Professor Martin Underwood. Check out our verdict in the table below.

We looked at cold and flu remedies, back and joint pain products and 'premium' painkillers that will cost you extra, such as fast-acting ones and those with caffeine.

Our assessment reveals that in many cases, the claims on packaging could be leading shoppers to spend more on products that are no better at relieving pain than cheaper, basic painkillers. For example, one well-known cold and flu remedy costs 15 times more than products with the same active ingredients packaged differently on the next shelf.

Discover which products are and aren't worth buying in the table below.

Generic versus branded painkillers

Of course, most leading pharmacies and supermarkets also sell generic versions of painkillers at a fraction of the cost.

You can buy generic fast-acting ibuprofen for as little as a third of the cost of Nurofen per tablet. They’re not identical to bestselling branded Nurofen tablets – even though the active ingredients are the same (342mg ibuprofen lysine) – but they’re often identical to each other once you look past the brand, packaging claims and prices.

We found 14 different packets of ibuprofen lysine sold by supermarkets and pharmacies, containing caplets all identical to each other, ranging from 8p a caplet at Wilko to 20p per tablet at Boots and Superdrug.

They are variously sold as ‘migraine relief’, ‘period pain relief’, ‘express pain relief’ and ‘rapid pain relief, but are actually made at the same production site (labs) to exactly the same formulation.

If you examine the fine print, you’ll find all these products carry the same marketing authorisation (product licence/PL) number. This means they are the same, but the licence allows them to be sold under different names.

