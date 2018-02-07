Travel systems
Top 10 best travel systems for 2018
By Anna Studman
Article 2 of 2
Best travel systems from our tests, from the cheapest Best Buys to great lightweight and all-terrain travel system pushchairs.
A travel system is a pushchair that can be used with a baby car seat. Having your baby strapped into a car seat that can sit either in your car or on top of a pushchair chassis makes it much easier to move your baby from one place to another.
As with everything for your baby you want to make sure you're getting the right travel system for your needs. Choosing a Best Buy travel system or a travel system that has scored highly in our reviews means you're getting a travel system that's aced our tough tests. To make it easier, we've selected our top pick travel systems from the hundreds of pushchairs we've reviewed over the years.
Travel systems can be expensive, but we've found Best Buys under £200. They can also be quite heavy so we've selected our pick of top-scoring lightweight travel systems for our reviews. We've also selected top pick all-terrain travel systems and travel systems for twins.
Best Buy travel systems for less than £200
- Around obstacles:
- 5 out of 5
- Folding and Unfolding:
- 5 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 5 out of 5
- Weight (kg):
- Use from birth:
This travel-system pushchair is highly rated by our parent testers because it’s very easy to push and has a big seat that’s suitable for newborns as well as older babies. It’s also compact, lightweight and practical, not to mention relatively inexpensive.
- Around obstacles:
- 5 out of 5
- Folding and Unfolding:
- 5 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 5 out of 5
- Weight (kg):
- Use from birth:
This stylish and compact travel system gets a lot right. It’s easy to fold, lightweight, simple to use and travel-system compatible, so you can pop a car seat on if you need to nip to the shops.
Best travel systems for less than £500
- Around obstacles:
- 5 out of 5
- Folding and Unfolding:
- 4 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 5 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 5 out of 5
- Weight (kg):
- Use from birth:
This impressive and versatile pushchair can take a car seat or carrycot, and it’s doddle to swap the direction of the seat. It’s great to push, practical and easy to use, with handy features such as a roomy storage basket and viewing window in the hood.
- Around obstacles:
- 5 out of 5
- Folding and Unfolding:
- 3 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 4 out of 5
- Weight (kg):
- Use from birth:
This travel system-compatible pushchair is sleek, simple to use and it’s smooth to drive thanks to the all-wheel suspension and all-terrain tyres. It has a one-handed recline and, handily, it can be folded with the reversible seat unit facing in either direction.
Best lightweight travel systems
- Around obstacles:
- 5 out of 5
- Folding and Unfolding:
- 5 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 5 out of 5
- Weight (kg):
- Use from birth:
Weighing in at just over 9kg, this travel system is nippy and light while still packing a lot of useful features in, and handling a range of surfaces without feeling at all flimsy.
- Around obstacles:
- 4 out of 5
- Folding and Unfolding:
- 5 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 4 out of 5
- Weight (kg):
- Use from birth:
This travel system is lightweight, practical and easy to use. Our parent testers loved the height-adjustable handlebars, lie-flat seat and one-handed fold, and they said it was nippy and easy to manoeuvre around our obstacle course. It’s also a bit of bargain, costing less than £100.
Best all-terrain travel systems
- Around obstacles:
- 5 out of 5
- Folding and Unfolding:
- 4 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 5 out of 5
- Weight (kg):
- Use from birth:
There’s no need to invest in a carrycot with this all-terrain travel-system pushchair, as it has a well-padded lie-flat seat that’s safe for newborn babies. It’s smooth to push, it provides a comfortable ride for your little one and the seat can face in either direction thanks to a simple one-handed mechanism.
- Around obstacles:
- 5 out of 5
- Folding and Unfolding:
- 4 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 3 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 5 out of 5
- Weight (kg):
- Use from birth:
This top-of-the-range travel-system pushchair offers a smooth ride thanks to its all-wheel suspension and puncture-resistant tyres. It also has the ability to transform between a four and three wheeled pushchair depending on what activities you like to do.
Best travel systems for twins
- Around obstacles:
- 5 out of 5
- Folding and Unfolding:
- 4 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 5 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 5 out of 5
- Weight (kg):
- Use from birth:
There are lots of options for converting this travel system into a double pushchair and it’s one of our highest-scoring double pushchairs. It’s well made, versatile and really easy to use. It’s also compatible with a range of Best Buy car seats and it’s a Best Buy as a single pushchair, too.
- Around obstacles:
- 5 out of 5
- Folding and Unfolding:
- 5 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 5 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 5 out of 5
- Weight (kg):
- Use from birth:
This is a popular model and we can see why - it's user friendly, simple to convert to a double and gives a smooth ride on a range of surfaces. It's versatile, and can be used in a number of different configurations.
All of the recommendations and scores in our table above were correct as of November 2016.
Still not found your perfect travel system? Compare all the rest we've tested in our travel system reviews.
How to buy the best travel system
If you're buying a travel system, it's because you to be able to move your baby from car to pushchair without having to remove him or her from the child car seat.
As a child car seat is of paramount importance for your baby's safety, first choose a seat that will fit in your car and has scored well in our safety tests.
Once you have a car seat you're happy with, you can find out which travel system's it's compatible with. Then check the size of the travel system – both folded and unfolded – will it fit in your car boot and how bulky is it to push?
For more tips to find the perfect travel system first time, visit our guide: how to buy the best travel system.
Travel system reviews you can trust
We've put hundreds of travel systems through our tough lab tests over the years, as well as other pushchairs, buggies and strollers. We concentrate on the models that Which? members are most interested in, so we know that our reviews will be useful. You can trust our tests because we subject every model to rigorous, technical tests in our labs, and also give each one to a panel of parents who can tell you what they're like to live with. We rate every pushchair for safety and durability, as well as ease of use and comfort – for both you and your child.
But that's not all. We also test the child car seats you'll be using as part of your travel system. Which? crash tests every car seat we review to reveal the ones that protect the best and the ones that are car seat Don't Buys