How we test PVRs and set-top boxes

Which? tests all of the major releases in the PVR (personal video recorders) and set-top box markets every year as-and-when they're released, identifying how easy they are to use, what the picture and sound quality is like and what extra features they have.

We test free-TV boxes from Freesat and Freeview, as well as models from pay-TV services, such as Sky TV, Virgin Media and BT.

Our reviews answer the most crucial questions about PVRs and set-top boxes:

How easy is it to use?

What features does it have and do they work?

How much energy does it use?

Should I buy it?

Browse all the best models on test with our PVR and set-top box Best Buys.