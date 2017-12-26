Which? Best Buy PVRs and set-top boxes
Which? Best Buy PVRs and set-top boxes deliver excellent picture and sound to your TV and are simple to use. With our rigorous testing and detailed reviews, we’ll help find the best PVR or set-top box for you.
Nobody tests PVRs and set-top boxes like we do at Which? - you can be sure that a Best Buy is easy to use, delivers superb picture and sound quality to your big screen and records all your favourite shows without any hassle.
- All the latest PVRs and set-top boxes independently reviewed
- Models tested from well-known and small brands
- Free-TV and pay-TV PVRs and set-top boxes tested
- Definitive scores, star ratings and detailed specs
- Thousands of verified owner reviews
Need to record Eastenders or access catch-up services? Sign up today for a £1 Which? trial and access all our expert reviews of the latest PVRs and set-top boxes. Already a member? Log in to see our extensive PVR and set-top box reviews.
What makes a Best Buy PVR or set-top box?
Our lab tests represent real-life living room scenarios, so you'll know exactly how easy each PVR and set-top box is to set up. We also assess the remote control and test all the important recording features, where applicable.
We also measure the power use of all PVRs and set-top boxes when switched on and on standby, so our reviews can help you save energy - and money. Best Buys excel in all of these fields and stand head and shoulders above the competition.
Choosing the best PVR or set-top box
- How good is the picture quality - in both standard and high-definition?
- Does the PVR or set-top box deliver decent sound to your TV?
- What's the PVR or set-top box like to use on a daily basis?
- How much room is there to store recordings on the PVR?
- Should I buy it?
PVR and set top box reviews you can trust
Which? tests a wide range of PVR and set top boxes- from models that can record hours of telly across various channels at the same time, to more basic models that cost less than a Blu-Ray disc. All the big brands are covered, as well as the lesser known models that you might have overlooked.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
If you’re a Which? member, you can log in now to unlock the Best Buy PVR and set top box reviews on this page.
Not yet a Which? member? Try a £1 trial membership, and you'll receive access to all our online content - including PVRs - and get Which? magazine delivered monthly to your door. You can also phone our Which? Legal Service and personal finance experts for one-to-one help, plus you'll get access to Which? Local, where members share recommendations for the best services in your area.