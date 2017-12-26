Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Sky Q vs Virgin Media V6

By Callum Tennent

It's the battle for the best in 4K TV, with both Sky and Virgin Media delivering their latest 4K set top boxes. Read on to see who comes out on top

If you're ready to welcome the 4K revolution into your home then you're probably already aware that Sky and Virgin Media both claim to offer the best experience. With a big-name set-top box now available from each, we've decided to see which one is best.

We haven't stopped at just the boxes themselves, though. We've also compared the strength of the 4K services on offer so you know just what you're getting for your money.

Just looking for our full range of PVRs and set-top boxes? Click to jump straight to our independent TV box reviews.

Sky Q vs Virgin Media V6

SKY Q 2TB (Silver)

Which? score %
Reviewed Sep 2016
Features and versatility:
Ease of use:
Picture quality:
Max recording HD:

The latest box from Sky, the Q 2TB (formerly known as 'Silver'), promises a wealth of options and features, including some new toys for TV fans, such as taking your Sky recordings on the road with you to watch on a tablet, and picking up your favourite show halfway through when you move from one room to another. The big question then is should you upgrade? We took a look at the latest box to find out.

VIRGIN MEDIA V6 Box

Which? score %
Reviewed Feb 2017
Features and versatility:
Ease of use:
Picture quality:
Max recording HD:

The V6 is the latest set-top box for Virgin Media subscribers. It's the first Virgin box to support 4K broadcasting, and it lets you record six shows at the same time. The results are in from our test lab, and we now know how it compares with the groundbreaking box from rival Sky. Read on to find out.

Sky Q vs Virgin Media: What do you get?

  Sky Virgin Media
Setup cost £199 £14.99
Price per month for 4K From £22 From £39
What's available in 4K Movies, sports,
documentaries, drama		 Movies, sports,
documentaries, drama
Netflix No Yes*
Amazon Prime Video No No
YouTube Yes Yes
*Additional subscription required

Why Which? testing is different

We buy every PVR and set-top box we test and look at models of all types, TV platforms and price, including Freesat, Freeview, BT TV, Sky TV, TalkTalk and Virgin Media boxes, costing from £50 to £300. We speak to manufacturers and scour the market to make sure we test all the most popular models that you'll find in the shops or online.

Which? doesn't only tell you about the Best Buy PVRs and set-top boxes that we recommend, we also tell you which models to avoid with our Don't Buys. If a PVR or set-top box has an issue we feel is so bad it must be a fault, then we will buy a new version and retest it. We'll also speak to the manufacturer to find out what it plans to do about the problem.

Follow the link to see all of our PVR and set-top box Best Buys.

