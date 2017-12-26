Sky Q vs Virgin Media V6

If you're ready to welcome the 4K revolution into your home then you're probably already aware that Sky and Virgin Media both claim to offer the best experience. With a big-name set-top box now available from each, we've decided to see which one is best.

We haven't stopped at just the boxes themselves, though. We've also compared the strength of the 4K services on offer so you know just what you're getting for your money.

