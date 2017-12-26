See how Pfaff sewing machines compare with rival brands, such as Brother and Singer, in our comprehensive guide.

We asked more than 2,000 sewing machine owners to rate their machines on everything from ease of use to durability and value for money. Find out how Pfaff sewing machine owners rated their machines, and how they compare with models from rival brands, such as Brother, Janome and Singer.

If you're considering buying a Pfaff, read on to find out more about the brand, how it's rated by its customers and how much you should expect to pay.

About Pfaff

This company has come a long way since Mr Pfaff made his first sewing machine in 1862. The first factory was founded in Keiserslautern, Germany - and since then Pfaff has gone on to create industrial and domestic sewing machines that are exported all over the world.

Pfaff manufactures sewing machines that are capable of sewing everything from car upholstery and leather shoes to home craft projects.

Pfaff sewing machines and prices

Pfaff has a range of 20 sewing sewing machines, including compact models, that cater for beginners, pros and those in between. There are also specialised machines for embroidery and quilting.

Click through our gallery to see a selection of Pfaff sewing machines, from standard models to machines that are suitable for more advanced projects.

Pfaff sewing machines For beginners: The Pfaff Smarter 140s (£179) is a starter model with 21 stitches available

For beginners: The Pfaff Smarter 160s (£199) is another starter machine, with 23 stitches available

Advanced: The compact Pfaff Passport 2.0 (£429) is packed with features

For pros: Pfaff's Creative 4.5 (£2,649) is a sewing and embroidery machine Previous

Pfaff sewing machine ranges

Pfaff's Smarter 140s (£179) and Smarter 160s (£199) are both suitable for beginners, and have more than 20 stitches to experiment with. The width and length of stitches can be altered, and both sewing machines have an LED light to help with precision.

The Pfaff Passport 2.0 (£429) is one step up, and has 70 different stitches to choose from. It's a feature-packed model that is also compact enough to carry to a sewing class or take away on holiday.

If you're looking for a truly advanced model, the Pfaff Creative 4.5 (£2,649) is an embroidery and sewing machine with a large embroidery area to accommodate large projects. 480 stitches are available but, if that's not enough, you can create your own stitches - and shapes, such as circles, stars and flowers - from a built-in selection.

Prices correct as of April 2015.