Best sewing machine brands
Singer sewing machines
By Jess O'Leary
Are Singer sewing machines any good? Our survey of Singer sewing machine owners reveals what real-life users think of the brand.
We surveyed more than 2,000 sewing machine owners to discover the best and worst brands. Read on to find out how Singer's customers rated their sewing machines, and how the brand compares with rivals such as Brother and Janome.
You can see how Singer compares with rival sewing machine brands, read comments from people who own Singer sewing machines and get an idea of the models in Singer's ranges.
Our sewing machine brands compared page shows how Singer fares against other big-name sewing machine brands.
About Singer
The American brand Singer has been synonymous with sewing since 1851. Since then, it has introduced the world's first zigzag machine and the first electronic machines. It provides a wide range of domestic and commercial sewing machines.
Singer machines are widely available, especially through independents and catalogue stores. Its recent efforts have concentrated on creating models that encourage people who are new to sewing, such as the models in its Standard and Tradition ranges.
Singer sewing machines and prices
Singer offers more than 20 sewing machines, ranging from compact models suitable for beginners to high-speed heavy-duty machines and models suitable for embroidery.
Singer sewing machine ranges
The most compact models are in Singer's Standard and Tradition ranges. These are also the cheapest models, starting at a very reasonable £109 for the Standard 8280.
Singer's Simple, Talent and Heavy Duty ranges are all standard mechanical sewing machines, which are medium size and have extra features, such as 1-step and 4-step button hole functions. Stitching speed is also faster. These machines cost more than the compact models, but you shouldn't pay more than £300.
If you're looking for a sewing machine that will also be able to handle embroidery, you'll need to look at Singer's XL range. However, for premium features you should expect to pay a premium price: the Singer XL 550 Futura costs £1,499.Prices correct as of April 2015.