Most reliable sound bar brands

How sound bar brands compare

Sound bars are pretty reliable overall. On average, just 9% of them will develop a fault within the first five years of use. The data shows that the majority of these faults seem to happen within the first couple of years, so a reliable sound bar should comfortably last the 10 years that you say you should expect.

The most reliable brand in our survey is also one of the most successful in our product testing, so there’s a clear winner when it comes to which you should opt for.

However, there are some other brands with high reliability but test scores that don’t match, so it’s important to check our reviews before you buy.

6 % Just 6% of the leading brand’s products developed any kind of fault within five years, two fifths of were classed as ‘minor’

The more eagle-eyed among you may have noticed that the reliability scores we give in the first table do not exactly match the percentages of faulty products in the second table. This is because we don’t just take the raw number of faults into account when we calculate our scores: we also ask people how severe faults were and when they happened. We judge major or catastrophic faults more harshly than minor annoyances, and also penalise faults that occur when the product is new and hasn’t had much use. We ask our respondents to describe their faults as minor, major or catastrophic based on the following guidelines: