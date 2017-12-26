Are Bosch steam irons any good?
By Tom Morgan
We bring you our expert Which? guide to Bosch steam irons - but before parting with your money, check our steam iron reviews.
We've tested and rated many Bosch steam irons over the past couple of years, and in the table below we reveal our summary of what you can expect from Bosch, how its irons score in our tests and whether they're worth your money.
German brand Bosch is one of the best-known home appliance brands in the UK. It makes a wide variety of steam irons, ranging from budget models to pricier options, including a steam generator-style pump for added steam power.
Our verdict on Bosch steam irons
We've collated all of our test results for Bosch steam irons into the table below, which will help you decide whether a Bosch steam iron is right for you:
- Best Buys: Find out how many Best Buy steam irons Bosch has produced.
- Average test score: The average result for all of Bosch's irons in our rigorous tests.
- Reliability score: This shows how likely Bosch's steam irons are to last without developing faults, based on our survey of Which? members with Bosch irons.
- Customer rating: We asked Bosch iron owners how satisfied they are with their products and whether they would recommend a Bosch iron to a friend.
- Customer loyalty: See whether Bosch customers are likely to choose a second iron from the brand.
How to choose the best Bosch steam iron
Bosch sells irons in a range of price brackets, starting from around £20 and ranging all the way up to £120 or more. Its entry-level offerings rival equivalents from brands such as Philips and Tefal, while its high-spec models are packed with features and are among the priciest irons on the market. Most models come with continuous steam, built-in limescale filters and anti-drip systems, designed to prevent water leaking from the steam holes, as standard.
Cheap Bosch irons
Prices start at around £20 for a basic Bosch iron. £20-£40 Bosch models generally have the 'PalladiumGlissée' soleplate. This is Bosch’s trademarked name for a ceramic soleplate that’s coated in palladium, for a supposedly smoother glide. One or two irons at the cheaper end of the scale have a stainless steel soleplate.
Mid-priced Bosch irons
Spend over £40 and you’re likely to get a more powerful model which could produce more steam - although our tests have shown that increased power does not guarantee you’ll get more steaming oomph. Most models at these prices and above have Bosch’s trademarked 'CeraniumGlissée' ceramic soleplate, which Bosch says provides ideal steam distribution and glides 'superbly'. The majority of Bosch's steam generators have this soleplate, too.
Top-of-the-range Bosch irons
If you’re prepared to spend £60-£100, you’ll get increased power and more features, such as a longer cord, filler holes that are easier to access and sensor handles that turn the iron off when you remove your hand. Most have a more powerful steam shot option – useful for blasting high-pressure steam into really deep, stubborn creases.
At the top end of the price scale you can buy irons containing an internal pump. These pump steam into fabrics with more pressure than a standard iron - putting them halfway between an iron and a steam generator. Their downside, though, is that they can quickly run out of steam and you’ll have to top the water tank up frequently.
Bosch steam generators
Bosch has changed the traditional retro design style of its steam generators in favour of a more modern design and updated colourways. They offer the latest features and deliver powerful, pressurised steam at between 4.5 and 7.2 bars of pressure. Prices start at around £120, while a premium model will set you back close to £340. Entry-level models tend to have fewer features, smaller water tanks and basic limescale-prevention features.
Premium models, such as the Bosch TDS6080GB steam generator, come with Bosch's 'i-Temp Advanced' technology. Bosch claims this creates the perfect steam and temperature levels for all fabrics, so you don't have to turn the dial up or down to suit different material types. This means that you can iron any clothes in any order and you won’t need to separate out your ironing pile before you begin.
Top Bosch steam iron picks - and one to avoid
Our expert testing helps us to sort the top-notch Best Buy steam irons from the models that you should steer clear of. Below, you'll find some of the highest-scoring Bosch steam irons we've tested, along with one that we think you should avoid.
Bosch steam irons
- Ironing performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of Use:
- 4 out of 5
- Tank capacity:
- Cord length:
- Weight:
This model combines the steaming power of a generator with the convenience of a regular iron. This top-scoring Best Buy is one of the best steam irons we've come across for quick, easy ironing with a flawless finish. It pumps out plenty of steam to smooth thick fabrics, and its soleplate glides beautifully to help you blitz through the ironing quickly and effortlessly.
- Ironing performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of Use:
- 3 out of 5
- Tank capacity:
- Cord length:
- Weight:
This iron isn't cheap, but it's billed as having a powerful steam boost, which should help you blitz deep creases. This is a mighty iron that belts out a huge amount of steam, making ironing super quick and easy.
- Ironing performance:
- 3 out of 5
- Ease of Use:
- 3 out of 5
- Tank capacity:
- Cord length:
- Weight:
This steam iron does a fair enough job, but it isn't the steamiest we've come across. So you'll still have to push down hard to get rid of creases. With our expert reviews, you'll be able to spot some far better alternatives.