How to choose the best ironing board

What ironing board do I need?

Portable or built in?

Portable ironing boards can move from room to room as you please and can come with you if you move house. But some people struggle with their weight and, if you're short on storage space, they can be cumbersome when they're not in use.

A built-in ironing board, usually installed within a drawer or wall cabinet, can be a great space-saving option. They can be tucked away easily and should be simple to pull out and use.

Size

Ironing boards come in five standard sizes, so think about the ironing you'll be doing to determine which size you need. If you only tend to press shirts, a small board will do the job. However, suits and dresses will need something a little larger. If you'll be ironing sheets, a full-size board will make the task easier. The largest boards are 135cm long (more than 4ft 5in) and 45-49cm wide (17-19in) wide, so make sure you have enough room for this before you buy one.

If you only need a board for occasionally ironing small garments, you might be best with a table-top board, as they're lighter and easier to store than full-height options.

Ironing board sizes:

Size A: 110x30cm

Size B: 124x38cm

Size C: 124x45cm

Size D: 135x45cm

Size E: 135x49cm

Ironing board cover and mesh

A mesh board allows steam to pass through it while you’re ironing and stops moisture from building up.

No matter what type of ironing board you have, it's important to choose a good cover. If your cover is lumpy or ill-fitting, creases will stick and ironing will be more frustrating. It's worth finding the exact size you need, with elastic edges to keep it tight against the mesh, so you can do the job smoothly.

A good amount of padding is helpful, and the surface should be scorch resistant and non-stick. Some covers are treated with silicon to make them stain resistant, too.

If you want to cut back on your ironing time, opt for a metallic cover. This reflects heat back onto your clothing, creating a hotter surface and getting rid of creases more effectively.

Want to save even more time? Take a look at our expert advice and video guide on how to iron as efficiently as possible.

Stability and weight

Try to check the weight of the board before buying. The lighter it is, the easier it will be to fold up and down, and stow away. However, it needs to be heavy enough to be stable and secure.

A stable board with a sturdy frame will ensure the legs don’t buckle under pressure, and that it won’t slip, slide or topple over. Typically, a more stable board will be heavier, though some have wheels to make them easier to manage.

How high should my ironing board be?

The optimal height for your ironing board is hip level.

If you are the only person that will use the iron in your household, a built-in model is a good choice, as it can be set in place and will always fall at the same height. If more than one person will be using it, you may be better with a portable board that can be adjusted. Not all ironing boards are adjustable, so check this before making your purchase.