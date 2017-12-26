How to iron

The video guide above is packed with expert tips to help you save time on your ironing, from when to use continuous steam to how best to target really stubborn creases.

We also explain what you need to look out for to buy the best iron - for more expert iron buying advice, head to our separate guide to choosing an iron or steam generator.

Read on for more ironing advice, and tips for buying ironing boards and ironing water.

Ironing tips

Of all the household tasks, ironing is one many of us dread the most. It can be time-consuming and, if you get it wrong, you risk doing permanent damage to your favourite piece of clothing.

Make your life easier and avoid ruining your clothes with our top tips:

Your clothes should be damp when you iron them, as the extra moisture will loosen the fibres and smooth out creases. For best results, get started while your garments are still a little damp from the washing machine. If they’re too wet, you’ll end up with an unmanageable, water-logged heap; if they dry completely, deep creases may set in.

If your garments have already dried, a good steam iron should provide the moisture you need to loosen them again. If not, spray them with a little fresh water before you begin.

Whatever you do, always read the label on each item to find out what setting your iron should be on. Don't be tempted to spin the dial up too high: synthetic fabrics will suffer as a result. See the video above for more pointers.

Choosing the best steam iron

Even the most proficient ironer is only good as their iron, so you could benefit from finding a reliable, efficient model. If you think yours might be past its best, there are plenty of new models to choose from in our irons reviews area.

A Best Buy steam iron will be fast, but a Best Buy steam generator iron will be even faster. The heavyweights of the ironing world, steam generators can flatten the competition thanks to their superior steam production.