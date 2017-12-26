Top steam iron brands

How to choose the best steam iron

The reliability ratings in the table above are based on feedback gathered from more than 2,000 members who took part in our survey and told us all about their experiences with their irons. The fewer problems reported by owners, the higher the reliability score. Customer score relates to how happy participants were with their chosen brand of steam iron and whether they'd recommend it to a friend.

As you’ll see from our table, the most reliable brand isn’t the brand that gets the highest customer satisfaction rating. In fact, it’s the second most reliable brand that gets the highest customer score and garners the highest level of brand loyalty.

That might sound odd – after all, only 5% of owners from the most reliable brand told us they’d experienced a fault, compared with 17% for the second most reliable brand. And who doesn’t want a long-lasting iron? But that’s because irons from the most reliable brand often don’t stand out in terms of their performance. There’s one great-value Best Buy from that brand on our website at the moment, whereas the second most reliable brand consistently brings out models that smooth out creases easily and stand up well against limescale. It has the highest average test score of all the iron brands.

A great steam iron should steam strongly, smooth out creases and leave you with a neat and tidy laundry pile in no time. Steam levels shouldn't tail off due to limescale build-up and, if they do dip a little bit, cleaning should restore the iron's full power. The soleplate should have a tapered nose for slipping under buttons and into hard-to-reach places, but shouldn't be so delicate that you can damage it by scratching it against a zip. The iron shouldn't be a hassle to fill, empty or clean, and the power cord should be long and flexible enough for you not to have to stand right next to the electrical socket. Ultimately, you should be happy to recommend the brand you've bought to others. Our reviews take a whole range of factors into consideration, to ensure we only recommend the very best models and brands.

