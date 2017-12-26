Vitamin D deficiency and sun creams

Can I use sun cream and get enough Vitamin D?

Small amounts of sunlight are important for the production of vitamin D. But during summer, everyday casual exposure is adequate – the World Health Organisation advises five to 15 minutes in the summer sun, two or three times a week.

Most of us will naturally spend longer than this in the sun during the summer, so it’s still important to use sun cream.

How do I balance getting enough vitamin D and staying safe in the sun?

It's important to enjoy the sun safely and take care not to burn or tan. If you're spending time in the sun without wearing sun cream, you should only do so before 11am or after 3pm, as the middle of the day is when you're at the greatest risk of getting burnt. A quick way to check the strength of the sun is to look at your shadow – it will be shorter than your height when the sun is at its strongest, meaning that this is a good time to seek shade, cover up and use sun cream.

It's also important to remember that exposing yourself to more sun doesn't mean you'll have extra-high levels of vitamin D – when your body has made enough it simply breaks down any extra.

Where should I go for more information?

Cancer Research UK and the British Association of Dermatologists both have further information about sun cream use and vitamin D.

The NHS has more information about vitamin D and bone health. If you have any concerns about your vitamin D levels, have a chat with your GP.