Which iPad should I buy?

iPad Pro, iPad 9.7, or iPad Mini?

iPad Mini 4: Its smaller screen makes the iPad Mini a winner for portability, but it's a couple of years old now, and the standard iPad 9.7, released in 2017, is faster, and cheaper. However, the Mini can still hold its own in terms of power, and if you're after the iPad in its most diminutive form, the 7.9-inch Mini could well be it.

iPad 9.7: The iPad 9.7 was launched in March 2017, and replaces the iPad Air 2 before it. While it's only a small technical upgrade to the previous version, Apple seem to have taken the complaints about its pricing to heart, as this is competitively priced, leading to a bizarre situation where the newer model is cheaper than the previous. This is very much the everyday iPad, but packing plenty of power thanks to its A9 processor.

iPad Pro: The iPad Pro range, as the name suggests, is the most powerful tablet Apple provides, and its recent refresh in June 2017 means its more powerful than ever. Available in 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch sizes, this premium model will handle pretty much everything you throw at it with ease, but at a price. It's the most expensive iPad out there, and many users will never even get close to reaching its full potential. However, for those looking to run demanding apps, it's a strong contender.

Our comprehensive tablet tests include more than just Apple devices, and we've noticed a sharp upturn in the number of tablets available that rival the iPad range in terms of both performance and price. For more information, see our guides to the best Android tablets and best Windows tablets.